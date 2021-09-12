BILLINGS — Kaitlin Grossman stole a concerned look over her left shoulder as she left the Billings West basketball floor on her way to the Golden Bears’ locker room.
West had just rolled to a 21-point win over Bozeman to start the season 10-0, but Grossman’s worried glance said that wasn’t what was on her mind on this February day.
Her gaze went across the gym, where her younger sister, Kourtney, was stretched out on the bleachers, left knee heavily wrapped in ice. She’d been injured earlier in the game, and though she gamely tried to play again after crumpling to the floor right across from her team’s bench, she just couldn’t go on.
Few in the gym at that time knew what the future held for Kourtney. Kourtney did, though. Trainers had told her she was likely done for the season.
“I was just kind of in denial,” she said, looking back seven months. “I was like, no way. This can’t be happening. And then I remember thinking I don’t want to leave my team, I don’t want them to have to do it without me.”
But she, indeed, would have to leave the team. Grossman had torn her ACL and MCL, and a meniscus strain was thrown in, as well. Within a week she was in surgery. February 22nd, in fact. Grossman remembers it well.
Told to expect a recovery time of six to 12 months, Grossman told herself there was no way she was going to miss a full year. A full year would mean missing the entire volleyball season, and Grossman had been a second-team all-conference selection last fall as a freshman starter in helping the Bears reach the state semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Helena Capital in five sets.
So Grossman aimed to return as soon as she could, and, just like she wanted, six months later she was ready for the first day of fall volleyball practice.
By the time West played its first match at the end of August, Grossman was given 100% clearance.
“She worked really hard,” West coach Monica Smith (formerly Grimsrud) said. “She did a really good job of sticking with her rehab, getting in the weight room and staying strong (mentally) alongside that rehab. She worked hard to get back.”
To be honest, Smith wasn’t expecting Grossman back until about the middle of September. The Bears spent a lot of their summer working on different lineups and rotations, figuring out how they could play the first three or four weeks of the season without her.
Though only a sophomore, Grossman is 6-feet tall and an explosive athlete. An outside hitter, her swing is one of the most powerful on the Bears.
In the season-opener on Aug. 28, Grossman tallied nine kills and nine digs in a five-set win over Helena. She followed that up with a 10-kill, 10-dig performance in a sweep of Butte.
This past week, Grossman had 16 kills and 11 digs in a win over Bozeman Gallatin and a team-high 13 kills Saturday in a sweep of previously unbeaten Bozeman.
“I’m just so happy to be back out there,” Grossman said after the Bozeman win kept the Bears undefeated at 7-0. “Our trainers in the weight room were super helpful. There was a lot of motivation to not have to sit on the sidelines."
Clearly, Grossman hasn’t lost a step. During one sequence Saturday, Grossman crashed into the bleachers chasing a loose ball, causing Smith’s heart to momentarily stop. On her very next touch, Grossman had one of her hardest hits, pounding the ball down the left sideline. Although Bozeman’s Clara Fox bravely stood her ground and dug the ball up, she couldn’t control it. Her pass fell harmlessly to the floor on the Hawks’ side.
Point for West on another kill for Grossman.
“You can tell,” Smith said with a smile after the match, “she’s going 110% now.”
No one on the Bears is looking over their shoulder anymore.
