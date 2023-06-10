LOCKWOOD — The East took a 2-0 lead in the all-time series by sweeping the West 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19 Saturday in the second annual East-West Volleyball Classic.

The game, put on by the Midland Roundtable and sponsored by Scheels, is an opportunity for the state’s best recently graduated volleyball players to face off.

A trio of Great Falls CMR Rustlers helped lead the way for the East. Ella Cochran led the East with 20 of their 38 kills, 11 digs and three of their eight aces. Avarey Stuff had 12 digs and Norah Allen had 12 assists.

“It was really fun. They’re definitely like my best friends so it’s really fun. It was one last time,” Cochran said.

The West roster held a height advantage, but the East thought they had a solid strategy.

“Ball control was our biggest setting point,” Stuff, who played libero, said. “That’s our strength and just everything stemmed from there and I thought it was really good.”

That enabled setters Allen and Billings Senior’s Rylee Kogolshak (12 assists) to get balls to their hitters like Cochran who swung away.

“This game meant a lot more because it’s like the best girls in the entire state of Montana so I definitely was really proud of myself,” Cochran said.

The West was led by Helena’s Lauren Heuiser with eight kills and 12 digs. Missoula Big Sky’s Rece Sandau had 18 assists. Missoula Sentinel’s Lexi Baer and Manhattan’s Andi Douma had five blocks apiece.

All wasn’t lost for the West, though, because when the game finished ahead of schedule, the two teams opted to play one more set to 15 ahead of the evening’s Montana-Wyoming basketball series which the West took 15-8.

But Stuff wasn’t surprised at the outcome.

“During our first practice even, we thought we were going to be pretty good because we all clicked pretty instantly and our chemistry was good,” Stuff, who will play for Montana State Billings in the fall, said.

“The whole entire trip we did was really fun,” Cochran said. “It was fun playing with girls that you’re constantly across the net from and don’t really get to build a relationship with.”

That included with both opponents and future teammates as multiple players are heading for the same colleges next season.

Cochran, who will play collegiately at the University of Providence, said she had played much of her senior season injured and sat out the club season to recover. So she was proud of her performance Saturday.

“Definitely that I can hit. Before most coaches are like, ‘She’s 5-6, she can’t hit,’ but I do. I do think I can still hit,” Cochran said.

“Oh my gosh, she’s so good. She’s always been that good, but she’s got hops lately,” Stuff said. “She’s grown so much even since season and I’m really excited to watch her during college.

“I’m really sad I have to not play with them anymore, but it’s time for a new challenge, but I’m really glad we got to do this together.”

Photos: 2nd annual East-West Volleyball Classic