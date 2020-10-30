BILLINGS — The four teams representing the Eastern A at the state volleyball tournament will be decided via a playoff format instead of a traditional divisional format, according to an announcement made Friday.
Normally a divisional tournament would be at a host site, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic a switch to a playoff format was decided upon, said Central AD Mike Ryan.
The first round begins Monday with NE 4 Sidney at SE1 Billings Central and SE3 Laurel at NE2 Havre on one side of the bracket and NE 3 Miles City at SE2 Hardin and SE4 Livingston at NE1 Glendive on the other side of the bracket.
Lewistown is not entered in the tournament because of COVID-19 related reasons, according to athletic director Paul Bartos, meaning the Eagles' season is over.
On Tuesday, the semifinals will be contested with the Sidney-Central winner meeting the Laurel-Havre winner and the Miles City-Hardin winner playing the Glendive-Livingston winner. The higher-seeded teams will host. If there is a tie in the seeding, the tie-breaking criteria is head-to-head competition and then a coin flip, Ryan said.
On Thursday, the championship and third-fourth place matches will be held. The winners of the Tuesday semifinals will meet for the championship and the losers of the semifinals will play in the consolation match.
The Rams vs. Eagles match on Monday is set for 6 p.m. Each player, alternate and manager will receive four spectator passes and coaches will receive two. These passes are the passes that were printed for the divisional tournament and are good for all of the volleyball playoff matches that Central participates in, so it is advised to keep them.
In addition, all spectators are required to sign-in at the door before purchasing a ticket per Montana High School Association postseason requirements. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students.
As a result, the Havre at Billings Central match set for Saturday has been canceled as the matches were nonconference and wouldn't have affected playoff seeding; plus it eliminates the possibility of Havre making another trip to Billings on Tuesday for a possible rematch in the second round of the divisional if the Blue Ponies and Rams both win their first-round matches on Monday.
According to Ryan, it hasn't been decided if the State A volleyball tourney will be a playoff format like football and soccer or held as a traditional state tournament.
