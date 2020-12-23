BILLINGS — Lauren Lindseth of Great Falls CMR has given a commitment to play volleyball at Montana State.
The junior outside hitter told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com via email that she made her commitment to the Bobcats earlier this month. She posted her commitment on her private Instagram account on Wednesday.
Lindseth was named the Eastern AA’s player of the year after helping the Rustlers to a second-place finish behind Helena Capital.
She led CMR with 23 kills and 21 digs in a five-set championship match loss to the Bruins in November.
