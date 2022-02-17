MISSOULA — Erin Keffeler is getting back in the coaching game.
The highly successful and well-respected former coach of the Missoula Sentinel volleyball team has been hired as varsity head coach at her alma mater, Missoula Hellgate. Athletic director Nick Laatsch confirmed the hiring Thursday.
"I think what happened was I reffed this past fall and I found myself coaching in my brain when I was reffing," Keffeler said with a chuckle.
"I have a lot of heart and passion for Hellgate, having graduated from there. And they lost their coach. I want to help regrow the culture of the program. My heartstrings are tugging at helping. I want to help how I can."
Keffeler made the state tournament in six of her seven years with the Spartans, reaching the state title match three times. Sentinel won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017. She compiled a 12-9 record at the state tournament over seven years before resigning in 2019.
Keffeler's hiring should add some stability to a program that has had three different leaders over the past three seasons. The Knights reached the state tournament in 2018 and 2020 but failed to get there this past fall.
"I just want to stay involved and I would love to see Hellgate find some success," said Keffeler, who manages the Zootown Super Stop convenience store in Missoula.
Keffeler was inducted into the Hellgate athletic hall of fame last year. She played volleyball, basketball and tennis for the Knights. She earned all-state honors in volleyball and continued her career at the University of Montana, where she also played tennis.
