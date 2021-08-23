After an impressive 2020 (10-0 conference, 13-2 overall), the Panthers still are not satisfied.
“Ever since we were freshmen we always talked about winning a state title so that’s what we’re striving for this year,” said Jefferson senior Dakota Edmisten.
In addition to having some semblance of normalcy and routine during the offseason, which will hopefully carry over into the regular season, Edmisten and other players greatly look forward to the return of spectators.
“I’m looking forward to being back in the gym with fans and a student section cheering us on, with my teammates and playing the sport I love,” she said.
Edmisten, 17, enters her senior year undecided on college next year. She does know that she’d like to play volleyball somewhere, and will hopefully have a clearer picture in the coming months.
To go along with her aspirations to accomplish something she set out to do three years ago, Edmisten will be playing with some additional inspiration in 2021.
“I use my dad as my biggest motivator,” she said. “He recently passed away from cancer and he was always my biggest supporter and No. 1 fan. Now every game I play, I play for him.”
Before she sets out on her final campaign as an outside hitter with the Panthers, Edmisten caught up with The Montana Standard for a few questions.
MS: Do you have any hobbies outside of volleyball at basketball?
DE: Between workouts, open gyms and working, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and going to the lake as much as I can.
MS: How has this offseason compared to last (2020), and how much more were you able to accomplish?
DE: This year’s offseason has been really good. I’ve been able to do workouts, attend camps and play in tournaments, where last year everything was cancelled due to COVID.
MS: How have the newer players been able to mesh with the returners?
DE: The new players have been coming to open gyms this summer and are getting comfortable with all of us. There’s some good young players coming in which is really exciting for our team this year.
MS: Do you have an idea of what you’d like to major in next year?
DE: I’m undecided on a major but am trying to choose between pediatric nursing and becoming an athletic trainer.
