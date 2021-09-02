BUTTE — The high school volleyball season is only about a week old, but already full of intrigue.
Many teams are still in tournament mode, which gives them a chance to try new lineups and offenses before conference play begins.
Other teams are being thrown right into the fire and beginning conference play with only a game under their respective belts.
Some players are being asked to step into unfamiliar rolls to help their team overcome an injury.
Overall, the outlook among Southwest Montana coaches is still optimistic. Programs that have started strong are trying to build on that success. Teams who have stumbled out of the gate are confident their deficiencies can still be improved with game reps and practice.
As the season continues to shake out, here are a few storylines to watch this weekend.
Bulldogs look to avenge early losses
After starting the season with losses to Billings Skyview and Billings West, Butte heads to the Belgrade Invitational, where its first two games are against none other than Skyview and West.
"We don't have a set lineup yet," said Bulldogs coach Shane Jorgensen last Saturday. "We're throwing a bunch of different girls out there, trying to figure the pieces of the puzzle out before we get into our conference games. We got about two weeks to get it figured out and we'll go from there."
Jorgensen said that among other things, it was Butte’s subpar serve-receive that caused the offense to sputter. Without the ability to pass the ball, the Bulldogs attack could never get going.
"It came down to unforced errors," he said. "Unforced errors got us.
But that’s nothing a little more practice can’t fix.
Beavers, Maroons on collision course in Manhattan
Butte Central and Dillon both competed in the Tip-off Tournament last weekend in Ronan. However, the teams did not play each other.
The Maroons (6-1) took second overall with their only loss against tournament champion Ronan. They also finished first in their pool.
“Not a bad tourney for us," said Butte Central coach Becky Hancock. "We played some pretty solid games again this morning in pool play. The seeding game against Ronan we just couldn’t quite keep up. Ronan runs a quick offense and I felt we did well with it at times, but then the unforced errors on our side ended up costing us."
The Beavers (5-2) also played well, finishing fourth out of 15 teams. They also placed second in their pool.
“I’ve been really impressed with the girls, their attitude and how well they’ve been playing together,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “I was interested to see how that would go. We have five seniors this year and we have some girls who haven’t played varsity before. They are working really well together; moving well as a team, and just playing well together.”
The Beavers and Maroons will be headed to the same tournament again this weekend. The Manhattan Tournament, which was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday will now take place only Saturday. Class A, B and C teams will be competing against each other, beginning with pool play to determine seeding and concluding with a single elimination tournament.
Butte Central and Dillon are scheduled to play in the last match of pool play and depending on how things shake out; the two Class A schools could be on a collision course to play again for the title.
Look for the Beavers to deploy a different style attack than they showed in Ronan. In addition to their 5-1 offense, they’ll also be trying out a 6-2 this weekend to get some different hitters more opportunities.
“It’ll be a fun tournament to try out some new things and kind of play around. I’m excited for it,” Hinkey said.
Panthers coach warns team of Three Forks
While many high school teams are able to use early season tournaments as sort of a trail-and-error period of rotation experimentation, District 5B is already beginning conference play.
“It’d be nice to have another match or two before you start district play,” said Panthers coach Mike Majors.
Jefferson has had its way with Three Forks in recent years. But now that coach Shan Mack has returned to the fold, Majors knows it’ll be a different story Saturday at 4 p.m.
“My first five years at Jefferson we beat them once,” he said. “He’s an excellent coach. Three Forks has struggled the last couple years. With Coach Mack they won’t struggle for long.”
Majors said that he’s told the Panthers to “not overlook Three Forks whatsoever.”
Can the Copperheads keep it rolling?
After a stellar 2020, Anaconda opened its 2021 season by rattling off six straight victories en route to a Mission Tip-off Tournament championship.
“I would say I’m probably most impressed with the scrappiness of our team,” said Copperheads coach Korey Rivers. “If we don’t get the ball down on a kill, we’re still battling and scrambling to make any play. So just our defensive ability to keep the ball in play until we’re able to score is something pretty special.”
Anaconda (6-0) is on the road again for matches on back-to-back days. The Copperheads’ square off with Eureka on Friday night at 7 p.m. before turning around the next day, facing Troy at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Leaning on a stout defense, Rivers’ squad experienced substantial turnover on their attack from last season to now, due to graduating seniors. The second-year head coach said they’re still ironing out a few things, which includes replacing a middle blocker who is out with a shoulder injury. Outside hitter Ally Cortright will be learning the ropes at middle to fill the void.
“She’s super athletic and is aggressive, and wants to win so her attitude’s just been great,” Rivers said. “She’s been working really hard and I saw some really good things out of her last weekend.”
Wardens hope to build on solid start
Ball control has been the name of the game this season for Deer Lodge. Improved serve-receive has enabled the Wardens’ offense to let their hitters go to work. They travel to Troy and Eureka on Friday and Saturday with hopes of improving on a 4-1 record.
“We have quite a few hitters who are able to make an impact,” said Deer Lodge coach Kim Lamb. “Our setter is doing a good job throwing the ball around to various hitters. So we’re getting some pretty consistent stats all the way around.”
Setter Mary Hansen has been impressive so far in spreading the ball around to the Wardens’ weapons all over the court.
“We’re able to be effective from all contact points,” Lamb said.
Deer Lodge is at Troy on Friday night at 7 p.m. before turning around to face Eureka at 1 p.m. Saturday.
