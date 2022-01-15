BILLINGS — Erika Gustavsen, who won Class AA volleyball and basketball titles while coaching at Bozeman High during the 2015-16 school year, has been hired to lead the volleyball program at Bozeman Gallatin, the school announced Friday.
Gustavsen led the Hawks volleyball program from 2013-16 and made the Class AA state tournament all four years. She accumulated a record of 88-20 during her stint as a head coach and won the state title in 2015 with a second championship win over Missoula Sentinel. She was involved with the program for six seasons overall.
She also was the head coach of the Hawks girls basketball program for seven years, leading them to a state championship over Great Falls in 2016. Gustavsen stepped down from her basketball post last March following the season.
Gallatin’s volleyball team finished 14-10 in the regular season last fall. The Raptors went 1-2 at the Eastern AA Divisional and failed to qualify for the state tournament.
Gustavsen is a health enhancement teacher at Gallatin High School, which opened its doors for the first time for the 2020-2021 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.