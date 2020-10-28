BILLINGS — Stormy Siemion and Monica Grimsrud were on the same Montana State volleyball program in 2013, but to Siemion, it didn't seem like they were teammates.
No, to the freshman Siemion, it felt like Grimsrud, then a junior, was singling out the former Huntley Project star. If Grimsrud was purposely trying to get under Siemion’s skin it was working. Siemion graduated from Project as a four-time state champion and the school’s all-time leader in kills, so criticism didn’t often come her way.
But time passed and Siemion came to realize: Grimsrud, herself a two-time state champion out of Helena High's program, was simply trying to make Siemion better.
“She was just keeping me accountable,” said Siemion, now in her first season as the volleyball coach at Billings Skyview. “She would make little remarks to kind of push me and I hadn’t really hadn’t had a ton of that in high school.
“Once I got to the (college) level where everyone’s on the same playing field it was a new experience for me. I would make mistakes and she would be sure to hold me accountable for that. That was hard at first. But I started to grow up a little bit, too.”
And, it turns out, Grimsrud wasn’t purposely trying to irritate Siemion. It’s just that Grimsrud’s competitive instinct was to make everyone better so the team was better.
“I kind of hold everyone around me to a higher standard,” said Grimsrud, who is in her third full season as the West volleyball coach. “Whether it’s my teammates or now my players I try holding them to higher standards. Her coming in as a freshman, she was going to be getting some significant playing time ... "
Grimsrud interrupted herself and chuckled about those college days: “That does sound like something I would’ve done.”
The two eventually became close teammates, and all remains better than good between them now. When Siemion was hired as the Skyview coach earlier this spring, Grimsrud was one of the first to send congratulations.
They’ll be in the same gym once again but on different benches for the second time this season when Skyview plays host to West on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Falcons’ annual Pack The Place In Pink match. Skyview got the best of West in the first meeting, winning in four sets.
It just so happened that on the day of that first match Montana State Billings released part of its 2010s all-decade team for the volleyball program. Guess who was on it? Both Grimsrud — who also played basketball for the Yellowjackets — and Siemion were selected to the team as outside hitters, with Grimsrud also being selected the team captain and player of the decade.
“It was pretty cool that Monica was designated for the team captain, which is no surprise,” said Siemion, who was MSUB’s volleyball player of the year her senior season in 2016. “She was an unbelievable player at MSUB.
“I was very grateful that I got selected to be on that with Monica, plus a ton of my other best friends, too.”
Said Grimsrud, who left the MSUB program in 2014 with 1,361 kills, third on the school’s all-time list: “It’s just an awesome honor. There’s been a lot of athletes that have gone through there that have been really talented and really skilled and I had the opportunity to play with most of them. Just to kind of see the accomplishments recognized for everyone, it’s just kind of a trip down memory lane.”
The two will set honors and camaraderie aside for a couple hours on Thursday. West (7-3) entered the week one game ahead of Skyview (6-4) for second place in the Eastern AA, though both appear headed for a home match in the first round of the playoffs. (Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Class AA will not have an all-class, single-site state tournament this year, instead going with a home playoff format similar to football and soccer.)
There will be the friendly pre-match meeting on Thursday, but after that, it’s “them vs. us,” Grimsrud said.
“It was fun,” Siemion said about the first time the former Yellowjackets squared off as coaches. “I definitely didn’t want to lose to Monica, and not in a viscous way, but in a competitive way … and I’m sure she felt the exact same way with me.”
Some lessons just stay with you.
Pink still going strong
Year 14 of Skyview’s Pack The Place In Pink won’t have the same feel as previous years.
COVID-19 restrictions on spectators for high school sporting events mean the fundraising auctions inside the school, fire trucks and cement trucks sitting outside the school, and large, cacophonous crowds that provided a near-carnival atmosphere will be absent from the popular match that annually raised money for breast cancer victims, survivors and their families.
Absent, too, will be former Skyview coach Vicki Carle, who helped shepherd the movement that started with simple pink ribbons in 2007 into a non-profit that has given away more than $550,000 to Montana families.
Carle said COVID and its economic impacts have also had an impact on her organization’s efforts. As an example, the foundation usually orders 10,000 T-shirts to sell for the annual Skyview match; this year 3,500 were ordered. Some sponsorships were also tough to secure, Carle said.
But an online auction on the Pack The Place In Pink Facebook page did so well that PTIP will consider doing more of those in the future. And overall, the organization is plowing ahead and will continue to do so, Carle said.
“Over the years I look at all the different people and businesses and all the different supportive things they did,” she said. “I know I’ve said it a million times, but Pink truly does bring out the best in people.”
A two-time breast cancer survivor, Carle said she and her family have been “staying close to home” during the pandemic. Though she feels certain her immune system isn’t compromised, she prefers to play it safe for her and her family’s sake.
“If I had my way I’d be in the stands with my Pink gear on Thursday night,” said Carle, who coached 29 seasons at Skyview. “I’m all in with this group of kids. I hope they have the best season ever, get to the state tournament and when the season is all said and done they can look back and know that they’ve endured an historical thing and they came out on the long end of it. That’s my hope and prayer for them.”
