ANACONDA — Anaconda called upon a former Copperhead to take the reins of its volleyball program.
Since taking the job around four weeks ago, Korey Krumm has been getting the Copperheads ready for an unorthodox volleyball season, just over a decade on from her final season with Anaconda.
Despite being a full-time nurse at the Community Hospital of Anaconda, Krumm didn’t hesitate to take the job.
“It really was exciting,” Krumm said. “Growing up there and playing for the Copperheads themselves, it meant a lot. I can’t say enough about the school and I can’t wait to grow the program. It has been really good so far.”
The new job comes after six years of nursing experience, which has seen Krumm work in Powell County as well as Nebraska and Denver since graduating from Montana Tech with her nursing degree, all the while being a bit of an Oredigger icon.
With over 1,000 career kills with Tech and three all-conference nods, Krumm now returns to her favorite game. But as she will tell you, this first year isn’t about her, it’s about taking a talented Anaconda team as far as it can go.
That starts with defending.
“First thing we’ve done is put in a new defense,” Krumm said. “We’ve been focusing on a lot on defense and reading correctly and adjusting to the right places. It’s the biggest change I’ve made and we’ve been focusing on that. I’ve been fortunate with the girls, they’re all very talented.”
Krumm inherits an 18-9 team that reached the Class B state tournament last year, the first Anaconda team to reach state since 2014, but had a tough draw with the South’s No. 2 seed in Joliet, and then facing the North’s No. 1 seed Choteau in the knockout round.
But despite the loss of standouts Isabell Saltenberger and Logan Stezner, Anaconda returns starters in junior Malia Harris and seniors Megan Reich and Aubrey Tuss, who were cornerstones in the 2019 success.
While Krumm is excited to take over an experienced and talented team, her other job as a nurse has made her not just focus on how the team does on the court. She also ensures her players and their families do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and preserve the entirety of the volleyball season.
“I’m pretty strict about kids wearing masks until they can get their temperature taken at practice,” Krumm said. “We’re social distancing and I’m very conscious of that. I have a unique perspective on [COVID-19.] On Monday, I took care of a positive COVID-19 patient, and I had to go change and shower so I don’t expose them. I take extra precautions to not expose the girls.”
It’s an interesting balance for Krumm, as it is for all schools and coaches attempting to navigate the pandemic.
Maintaining equilibrium between safety and competition is important, and Krumm says she has walked that line over the past month. She said her team has taken her lead to ensure the chances of a volleyball state tournament is as likely as possible.
“We’re good, we’re really good this year so I don’t want our season canceled,” Krumm said. “What we have to do is what we have to do. The girls on the same page with that, everyone wants to play, and we’re talented this year.”
