BOZEMAN — Three players reached double figures in kills to help No. 4 Billings West defeat Bozeman 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20 in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.

Kourtney Grossman led the Golden Bears (5-2) with 14 kills. Kaitlin Grossman had 11 kills and Sydney Pierce added 10 kills and eight blocks.

Addie Allen (21) and Madi Ramsey (15) combined for 36 assists.

Tags

Load comments