BOZEMAN — Three players reached double figures in kills to help No. 4 Billings West defeat Bozeman 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20 in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.
Kourtney Grossman led the Golden Bears (5-2) with 14 kills. Kaitlin Grossman had 11 kills and Sydney Pierce added 10 kills and eight blocks.
Addie Allen (21) and Madi Ramsey (15) combined for 36 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.