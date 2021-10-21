EAST HELENA — A 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-22) Frenchtown win over East Helena capped the Broncs’ regular-season and brought to a close the Vigilantes’ home slate in their first varsity volleyball season.
“I felt like we played really good team volleyball,” Frenchtown head coach Morgan Job said. “Everybody kinda had their role and they did their job well. It was nice to be able to get some of our younger girls in a little bit, too...Overall, I feel like it was a good, solid team win.”
East Helena is still searching for its first conference win. On the surface, it would be easy to say the team has struggled through a tough season as the Vigilantes continue to build the program. Looking a little closer, according to head coach Karla Layson, some of the positives and improvements the Vigilantes have shown begin popping up.
“If you zoom out with a wide lens on our season, we definitely have grown,” Layson said. “There’s been great improvements across the board, front row, back row, setting. Zoom in a little closer and you see those bumps as we go along. Part of that is just learning how to compete. Having just freshmen, sophomores and juniors, they’re figuring out what this varsity season is made of and what they’re gonna need to do to be successful. They’re getting closer and closer each day.”
Thursday night very well could have been a microcosm for some of those improvements, as East Helena displayed flashes of good play in the loss.
The Vigilantes jumped out to a 4-1 lead to begin the match, but fell behind as the first set progressed. Trailing 11-3 in the second set, East Helena scored six of the match’s next seven points to draw within three points of Frenchtown before the Broncs tallied 10-straight.
The third set score read 21-21 before Frenchtown went on a run to put the match away.
In all, and just like the match on Thursday, the Vigilantes have steadily taken steps forward, despite what their record might suggest.
“It’s night and day,” Layson said of the progression of her team’s play. “I think we’ve grown a ton in our defense. We’ve got girls picking up balls that we were dropping at the beginning of the year. Our biggest improvement, I would say, would be with our offense and our blocking. We have girls that are getting a ton of touches on blocks that we weren’t even getting up for at the beginning of the year.”
Junior Montana Pierson -- who had seven kills and a block on Thursday -- said she feels like that improvement has been generated through drills the players complete in practice that focuses on proper technique. Pierson said her blocking has improved on an individual level throughout the season, and that as the team continues growing, better play should follow.
“We weren’t communicating at first, and in these last games, we’ve started communicating,” Pierson said. “We felt that we had a good start in our sets. It kinda went downhill, but we got it back up at the end of the sets. I feel like that’s good for us.”
For Frenchtown, seniors Emily Rehbein and Cassidy Bagnell led the way in the win. Rehbein totaled 10 of the team’s 25 kills and Bagnell added 25 of Frenchtown’s 50 digs. Sophomore Sadie Smith chipped in a team-high five blocks, and the Broncs picked up a total of 12 blocks in the win.
“I felt like our middle blockers both had a pretty good game,” Job said. “Our outside -- Emily Rehbein -- she did a nice job being ready at the net for any over-passes and everything...
“I definitely feel like we’re playing our best volleyball right now, which is awesome. We went to that Blocktober Fest in Butte last weekend, and I just feel like we’ve found our groove.”
East Helena has one more regular-season game to continue progressing. It has been a grind for the Vigilantes this season, but a strong finish could be right around the corner.
“They’re getting to that end-of-the-year [point] where you’ve really got to dig deep to kinda keep pushing through to that postseason play. We talked about what we can keep doing and improving with to get that final push towards districts and performing there, as well,” Layson said about her post match talk with the team.
East Helena is scheduled to play Beaverhead County High School, on the road, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
