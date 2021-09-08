GREAT FALLS — Not many high school basketball players can receive all-state recognition without attending all-star camps or playing travel-ball tournaments in the offseason.
Not many softball players can earn all-state status without playing a single game between June and March.
But then again, there aren’t many athletes — at least in Montana — like Lauren Lindseth, who has made it abundantly clear that volleyball will be the focal point of her athletic career.
“For a long time, probably since about fourth grade, volleyball has been my favorite,” said Lindseth, a senior at Great Falls CMR who has led the Rustlers to an early 6-0 record this season – after helping them to 40 victories and only four losses over the past two seasons.
“But when I’m playing (basketball or softball), I feel like I’m always in the zone for those sports. … I try to make as many open gyms as I can for the other sports, and I think my teammates know I care about them.”
Even without all-star camps, Lindseth led the CMR basketball squad in scoring, rebounds and assists last winter for coach Brian Crosby. Even without summer softball experience, she batted .543 last spring for coach Alex Lowry with 39 runs scored in 23 games.
Lindseth’s versatility is what separates her from most high school athletes — and also most volleyball players. After earning all-state honors as a libero (defensive specialist) in her freshman and sophomore seasons, she switched to outside hitter as a junior, earning Eastern AA Player of the Year honors. She had 275 kills to go along with 298 digs and 36 aces in 18 matches.
It certainly helped that Lindseth grew from 5-foot-4 to 5-9 in two years, and her vertical touch improved to well over 9 feet. That convinced CMR coach Patrick Hiller that Lindseth was the obvious No. 1 option to succeed Allie Olsen, a 6-3 all-state hitter who garnered 1,195 kills in her career before accepting a scholarship from Utah.
So what is Lindseth’s greatest asset, defensive skill or hitting prowess?
Neither, insisted Hiller, who is his fifth season at CMR after a long tenure at Missoula Sentinel.
“It’s her love of the game,” said Hiller, who also coached Lindseth for several years in off-season club volleyball. “Forget the digs and aces and kills, it’s the positive attitude she brings every day. It’s contagious, and the other girls feel it. Lauren can’t wait to get into the gym again.”
Lauren’s mother, Kelly, is a Minnesota natïve who played outside hitter at Montana State in the 1990s. She and her husband, Jason, moved to Great Falls in 2009, and she’s coached Lauren — in all her sports — since fourth grade. Kelly, who also was head coach at CMR for three years and has assisted the Rustlers for the last five, said her daughter has benefitted from excellent role models over the years.
“Lauren has been influenced by many strong women in Great Falls,” Kelly Lindseth said. “Lindsey (Graham) Gustafson has been a great friend and coach since she was little. Katherine Sunwall, Mary (Lester) Bowe and Paula Olsen have been tremendous supporters of her volleyball career.”
Olsen, Allie’s mother, was the head coach when CMR won its only two state Class AA championships in 1999 and 2000. Graham and Lester were two of the top players back then, and they also were key cogs in the CMR softball dynasty that claimed five consecutive state titles.
Bowe currently serves as a volunteer coach for the Rustlers, and she and Lauren have discussed the “golden age” of CMR volleyball.
“Mary Lester is kind of a CMR legend,” Lauren said with a laugh. “She’s let us know what we have to do.”
The 2021 Class AA championship appears up for grabs, now that Helena Capital has graduated setter Audrey Hofer and twin sisters Dani and Paige Bartsch, all-staters who won the last three state titles en route to a 71-game winning streak. All three are with NCAA Division I programs this fall.
CMR, which lost only to Capital (in five sets) for the 2020 title, should be in contention for its first state championship in more than two decades.
“We haven’t seen many teams so far this season so it’s hard to tell who’s going to be good,” Lindseth said. “We think we have a good chance.”
Hiller said the Eastern AA teams enjoy a 38-12 advantage over Western schools so far this season.
“Right now Billings West and Bozeman and CMR are undefeated, but Sentinel will be good in the West,” Hiller said. “West is huge, way bigger than us, but they’re young. A lot will depend on how healthy we are.”
Hiller’s daughter, senior all-state setter Tennisen, has been bothered by a shoulder problem. Natalie Bosley, Ella Cochran and Nora Allen are other offensive leaders, and junior libero Averie Stuff has been effective as a starter.
This figures to be Lindseth’s final season as an outside hitter. Last December, she signed with MSU coach Daniel Jones to play libero for the Bobcats.
“It’s an up-and-coming program,” she said. “They were 10-4 in the Big Sky last year.”
She said she won’t miss the thrill of the kill.
“I get more pleasure from defense … I like stealing a kill when the opponent thinks they have a point,” she said.
