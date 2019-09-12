DARBY — Darby's Haliegh Golden added an unmistakable joy and intensity to the Tigers' volleyball team as it tried to rally against Salmon, Idaho, on Tuesday. Periodically, though, she'd attempt to hide a slight cringe if she moved awkwardly to hit the ball.
It's more difficult to mask the conspicuous knee brace that engulfs most of her right leg, however,as Golden rises in the front line to hit or flings herself in the back row for a dig.
"It hurts, I want to cry sometimes, but I just play through it," said Golden, who is playing her senior season with a partially torn ACL on her right knee. "It’s my senior year and I didn’t want to miss out. I just love playing volleyball and it may be my last time ever playing, so I just said I was going to play."
Golden — and her team's — spirited effort fell short in the comeback attempt against the nonconference interstate opponent, as Salmon won in four close sets, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20.
But the displayed determination to nearly force a fifth set showed off one of the Tigers' strongest assets: Grit.
"We’re not the tallest team, we don’t have the team that has the biggest blockers, so it’s definitely going to take a close-knit team that’s scrappy (to win)," Darby's second-year varsity coach Sarah Nelson said. "...We’re heavy in seniors and a lot of these seniors haven't seen a lot of court time, but they’re a tight-knit group, so I could see possibly some very good things happening."
One of those eight "tight-knit" seniors is Golden. The senior captain, who tied junior libero Madison Conner for the team lead in digs with 15 on Tuesday, personifies the team's toughness.
Golden is a rugby player, a part of the two-time defending state champion Bitterroot girls' squad known as the KOA Wahines. The Bitterroot boys' rugby coach, Boyd Kanenwisher, called Golden, "The best player in the state," last spring in a sport known for its tremendous physicality.
It was in the rugby state championship game, which the Bitterroot girls won 4 tries to 3, that Golden said she suffered the knee injury.
"I was tackling (Bridget Crowley) — she’s No. 12 from Kalispell; she’s really good — and I didn’t pivot right and she landed straight on (my knee)," Golden explained.
But Golden didn't want to get surgery just then as she wanted to still be able to suit up for her senior year of volleyball.
"It’s her decision and her parent’s decision to have her play this season with a (partially) torn ACL and I’m not going to take that away from her," coach Nelson said. "Haliegh goes 100% no matter what she does on the court. I think taking her out would kill her, so you can’t not play her."
Where does that remarkable — perhaps near-crazy — toughness come from?
"I don’t know. Michael always pushed me around as a kid," Haliegh said, laughing, referring to some playful sibling rivalry with her older brother Michael. "My brother and I just roughhoused as kids and we just got tough, I guess, from running into things."
The Goldens are indeed tough. Michael, who graduated from Hamilton in the spring, was an all-state linebacker, running back and wrestler for the Broncs. He was also a captain on the Bitterroot boys' rugby team. Coaches couldn't help but remark on his fortitude.
Haliegh, likewise, is cut from the same cloth. She displays the willpower every time she steps on the court, knee brace and all.
"She's wearing that brace and that thing is definitely not comfortable," fellow senior Kimber Schlapman said of Golden. "She’s constantly fixing it and moving it and yet she’s still getting on the floor a lot.
"I know it hurts her sometimes, but she always pushes through and she always puts the team ahead of herself."
Schlapman, who led the Tigers with six kills, 18 assists and four aces on Tuesday, said that kind of effort is inspiring to a team full of upperclassmen.
It's a team that's hoping to have a good showing through its district schedule and earn a trip to the Western C divisional tournament. Even with the loss to Salmon, Darby sits at 2-1 overall to start the season with a mixer tournament in Victor coming up Friday. A good showing against Darby's rival, as well as against Seeley-Swan and Philipsburg may mean good things for the Tigers' season.
Either way, with Golden in tow, the Tigers should be a tough out.
"We have a lot of seniors so having that experience I think is really going to help carry this team. I’m excited, if we keep pushing through, working hard, we’ll do well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.