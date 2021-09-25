GREAT FALLS — Now there is only one.
The list of Montana’s unbeaten Class AA volleyball teams was sliced in half Saturday afternoon after Great Falls CMR downed Billings West 3-1 before about 300 fans at CMR Fieldhouse. Coach Patrick Hiller’s Rustlers improved to 6-0 in conference play, 12-0 overall, while coach Monica Smith’s Golden Bears fell to 5-1, 10-1.
Match scores were 25-23, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14.
This was by far the toughest of CMR’s dozen victories, however, as West led early in each game, won the third game 25-20 and dominated the first half of Game 1 before eventually falling 25-23.
“The best part of our game today was the win,” Hiller said. “Any time you come back from a 19-10 deficit like we did the first game, that’s great. I loved the comebacks. And West was the best team we’ve faced, even though they were without one of their best players.”
Kourtney Grossman, a 6-foot sophomore hitter, was injured earlier in the week against Great Falls High and likely will miss the rest of the season. In her absence, fellow sophomore Sydney Pierce, a 6-3 middle blocker, was outstanding at the net. Pierce had a team-high 25 kills along with three blocks.
“(Pierce) is a real good player,” said CMR senior star Lauren Lindseth, who as usual paced the Rustlers with 26 kills and 15 digs. She got plenty of help from fellow All-Stater Tennison Hiller, a setter who contributed 38 assists. Hiller, the coach’s daughter, also had three aces and six blocks, along with a couple of timely tip-kills. Her block to give CMR a 23-22 lead in Game 1 may have been the key point of the match.
“We call Tenni our tie-changer,” said the coach. “I’m very proud how she can remain calm at the big moments.”
CMR also received good solid play from junior Lexi Thornton (seven blocks) and junior libero Averey Stuff (15 digs), and 6-2 freshman Abby Carpenter showed good poise at the net as she battled West’s trio of 6-footers.
