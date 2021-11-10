GREAT FALLS – Lauren Lindseth made it official Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Montana State University.
Lindseth, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter for Great Falls CMR's undefeated (27-0) squad, is the second Rustler to sign with an NCAA Division I program in the past three seasons. Allie Olsen, a 6-3 middle blocker, is playing regular shifts for the University of Utah's strong Pac-12 program.
Lindseth has been the top offensive threat for coach Patrick Hiller’s CMR program the past two years as the Rustlers have won 44 of their last 45 games. She has notched 419 kills in 26 games this season – she missed a contest at Bozeman Gallatin to attend a national camp in Ohio – and she has a .350 hitting percentage, making her perhaps the most efficient hitter in Class AA.
Lindseth also amassed 275 kills in 18 games in 2020, when CMR finished second to Helena Capital. That was the first year Lindseth played in the front row. She was a libero her first two seasons at CMR and that’s where she is slated to play for coach Daniel Jones at MSU.
Lindseth said she won’t mind trading in the kill shots for digs and saves. Despite playing mostly in the front row, she has accumulated 572 digs over the past two seasons.
“I love being able to focus on being in the back row playing defense and passing,” she said.
Lindseth said she considered playing for Gonzaga, but her heart was always in her home state. Her mother, Kelly, is a former Bobcat player who has been her coach in volleyball, softball and basketball.
“Yes, I was raised as a Bobcat and thought it would be cool to play where Mom played,” said Lauren, whose older brother Brendan also attends MSU.
She said the Bobcat program has improved greatly under Jones’ leadership. The Bobcats are 9-5 in Big Sky Conference play after going 10-4 last winter during an abbreviated season.
Lindseth suggested a Big Sky Conference title could be in MSU’s future.
“Yes, there is a strong group at MSU and I can’t wait to work with the incoming class,” she said.
Lindseth will join freshmen Audrey Hofer of Helena Capital, Jourdain Klein of Ennis and Jordan Radick as Montana natives on the Bobcat roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.