CHICAGO — Tennisen Hiller has become the first volleyball player from Great Falls CMR to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award for Montana.
The award, announced Tuesday, recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court. It distinguishes Hiller as Montana’s best high school volleyball player. She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
The 5-foot-9 senior setter led the Rustlers to a 31-0 record and the Class AA state championship. Hiller amassed 911 assists to go with 214 digs, 135 kills, 36 service aces and 31 blocks while posting a .584 kill percentage and a .528 hitting percentage. The 2021 Class AA Eastern Division Player of the Year, she is a three-time first-team all-state selection and a four-time all-conference honoree.
The Great Falls Public Schools History Student of the Year in 2020, Hiller has volunteered locally as a youth leadership mentor and as a youth volleyball coach.
“Tennisen was a huge reason CMR was as successful as they were,” said Karen Switzer, head coach of Billings Senior. “Tennisen was also a scoring setter and was the most efficient attacking setter in the state. Tennisen is not just a good setter, but a great one.”
Hiller has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Montana this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Hiller joins recent Gatorade Montana Volleyball Players of the Year Audrey Hofer (2020-21 & 2018-19, Helena Capital), Paige Bartsch (2019-20, Capital) and Raegan Steiner (2017-18, Billings Senior) among the state’s list of former award winners.
