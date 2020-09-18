GREAT FALLS — A positive COVID-19 case at Great Falls High School has resulted in the Bison volleyball team having to cancel its matches this weekend and next weekend, Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore announced Friday in a Facebook post.
Moore wrote that the positive case was identified by "administration, nursing staff and the Cascade County Health Department officials."
All volleyball practices are canceled as well.
"The state requirements for contact tracing, isolation and quarantining of students and staff involved will be followed," Moore wrote. "In addition, the necessary sanitation and cleaning of the appropriate facilities and equipment will be occurring over the weekend."
Great Falls had home matches scheduled against Bozeman Gallatin and Bozeman on Saturday, and against Billings Skyview and Billings West on Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.