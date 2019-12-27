BILLINGS — Vicki Carle remembers it distinctly. How could you forget coaching for a state championship. Against Butte High. In Butte. On St. Patrick’s Day.
“We didn’t have a snowball’s chance,” Carle joked, respectfully leaving off the remaining part of that idiom as she recalled the atmosphere of that match along with some of her other favorite memories from 28 years of coaching the Billings Skyview volleyball team.
Skyview did fall in four sets to the Bulldogs that March day in 1995 in what was Carle’s third season with the Falcons. It was the first of a handful of championship-match experiences for Carle, who called it a career earlier in the week when Billings Public Schools announced her retirement.
During her tenure at Skyview, the Falcons won one Class AA state title (1996) and were runners-up five times. Carle amassed 10 20-win seasons and finished with 477 career wins against 345 losses.
Not a bad run for someone who never played volleyball. Instead, Carle, nee Heebner, was a basketball standout at Three Forks before joining Montana State, where she starred from 1980-84 for the Bobcats.
Carle graduated as the Cats’ all-time leading scorer and still ranks third with 1,646 points. She ranks second in career assists (443), fourth in steals (224) and fifth in scoring average (15.5 points per game). She remains MSU’s career leaders in field goals made (708) and field goals attempted (1,655).
Upon leaving Montana State, Carle was hired on at Conrad, where she was the head of the school paper, a junior class adviser, coached volleyball and basketball and even officiated lower-level boys hoops games, among other duties. The beauty of being at a small school, she said.
After two years her position, along with those of other teachers and administrators at Conrad, was eliminated because of staff reductions. Fortunately, a school district in Vancouver, Washington, came calling, and that’s where Carle called home for five years.
Then, both Carle (volleyball) and her husband, Mike (boys basketball) landed coaching positions at Skyview. They’ve been there since, though Mike retired as a coach some years ago.
One question still comes up frequently to this day: Why did an MSU Hall of Fame basketball player wind up coaching so many years of volleyball?
“I guess I always thought I’d get back into basketball, but one thing led to another,” said Carle, a health enhancement teacher at Skyview. “Volleyball just captivated me as well and I was very happy doing it. It’s just worked out very well for all of us.”
In recent years following each volleyball season, Carle would answer questions about her future by saying every year was year to year. But every ensuing season she’d be back.
This year there was finally a different answer to that question. There are many things she wants to do more of — fishing is one — and Carle just felt it was time to step aside. She thanked husband Mike and sons Peyton and Mason for all their support, as well as all the assistant coaches she’s worked with over the years.
Carle plans to continue the work she’s done with her Pack the Place in Pink foundation to help breast cancer fighters and survivors and their families. What started as a group of Skyview seniors wanting to honor Carle for her own fight against breast cancer has blossomed into a full-blown non-profit organization that has handed out close to an estimated $500,000 over the course of the past 13 years.
Casey Williams was part of that senior class in 2008 — Molly Holt was the ringleader — that got the pink campaign rolling. Williams, who just completed her fourth season as the volleyball coach at Montana State Billings, said one of Carle's underappreciated skills was the ability to foster a family culture in the program each year.
"I think being a part of that is really special," Williams said. "I have lifelong friends from that program that she helped instill. She did a really good job of creating that family culture and creating those bonds."
Seeing her players’ personal development has meant more to Carle than the wins and losses. Since her announcement earlier this week, Carle said she’s been overwhelmed by the kind words and wishes people have extended to her.
“I was talking to one of the moms of one of the kids who played for me, and she said that her daughter told her that Skyview volleyball taught her grit and grace,” Carle said. “And I got to thinking that is such a cool statement, because that is exactly what we want to do as teachers and coaches.
“We want to teach our kids toughness. We want to teach our kids to battle. But we also need to teach our kids kindness and decency and respect and grace. And, so, I guess that’s one of the things that I’ve thought about when I think back to the kids we coached at Skyview. It’s just very rewarding and heart-warming to see that.”
Grit and grace. Sounds like the qualities sewn into a young girl in Three Forks, who felt sadness when she would watch her elementary boy classmates playing at halftime of high school games while she had to watch on the sidelines. She so badly wanted to be out there, too.
Carle’s late father, Jack, was a longtime coach, teacher and administrator at Three Forks, so she remembers going to every practice and riding the buses for her dad’s games.
Carle turned 58 on Friday, and she estimated she’s been going to a gym regularly for 55 of those years. She doesn’t expect that to change even if it is in a different capacity. So the odds that Carle will no longer bleed blue and silver, there’s not a snowball’s chance of that.
“I’ve been in sports my whole life,” she said. “There’s some really special kids at Skyview right now. There’s a fantastic group of coaches that are coming back, the kids are good kids and they’re talented kids and they’re talented students and they’re great leaders. I will be pleasantly watching from the sideline watching them and all their successes.
“It’s just been a great run. I don’t have a single regret and I wouldn’t change anything.”
