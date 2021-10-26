BUTTE — What does it take to be a good tournament team?
“It takes grit and perseverance to go out there and compete,” said Becky Hancock.
As the 2021 regular season gives way to postseason tournaments, Hancock, the Butte Central volleyball coach believes her squad has exactly what it takes to succeed.
“They also have determination and are able to handle pressure well,” she said. “It takes self-discipline and self-control, which we’ve been emphasizing throughout the year. And with that self-control, just controlling the game – what we are in control of doing out there. This team has really dug in and as the season has progressed, even from the preseason tournament I’ve started to see a lot of that. And certainly as we’ve gone into the second half of the season, I’ve seen a lot more of that.”
The Maroons have learned a great deal about themselves through both success and failure.
“The big turning point there was when we were playing Corvallis. We were down two games to zero, and they came back and won,” Hancock said. “And so for them to do that against a pretty high caliber team, Corvallis is up there in the top and two spots, and just seeing us respond in the way that we did in that game was a big turning point for us for the rest of the second half of the season.”
Hancock explained that these types of measuring-stick games can provide a huge boost in confidence.
“I think they know the type of team they are, and I think they know they’re capable of beating anybody in our conference,” Hancock said.
By beat the Blue Devils for the first time since 2015 as part of their six-game winning streak to end the season, the Maroons have put the Southwestern A on notice.
“We’re playing some of our best volleyball,” Hancock said. “That’s kind of where we need to be as we go into this postseason.
“We also need to keep level-headed. We have to know that it doesn’t matter going into tourney time. Records kind of go out the window and everyone’s there fighting to keep their season alive.”
Central will open its district tournament in Corvallis playing Hamilton at 2 p.m. Friday. The Maroons concluded the regular season with a 3-0 victory over Hamilton. However, earlier this season it was the same Broncs team who reminded the Maroons that anyone can beat anyone in the Southwestern A.
“We did not play well down there,” Hancock said. “And that was kind of another turning point for us. Any given day, if we drop our guard this is what can happen. Since that moment, going into the second half of the season, they kind of got down to business and never really looked back.
“Losses teach you just as much as winning does. Dropping that match to them in the first half of the season did do us some good. I think it woke us up a little.”
While Saturday’s Butte Central victory over Hamilton was a three-set sweep, there were times when the Broncs had the Maroons on the ropes. During the first two games, Central trailed needed late rallies to put Hamilton away.
“I’ll tell you what, though, this team, when they bring the heat – which they’re going to need next week – it could be a really good tournament for us,” Hancock said of the Maroons after Saturday’s match. “They’re a good tournament team.”
