2019 champions
AA: Helena Capital
A: Corvallis
B: Huntley Project
C: Manhattan Christian
2020 storylines
3’s and 4’s: Corvallis and Manhattan Christian dethroned their respective classification’s state champions last season, but Helena Capital and Huntley Project kept streaks alive. Both the Bruins and Red Devils are aiming for continued dominance. Capital is trying to become the first AA program since Billings Senior (2012-14) to win three consecutive championships with a returning group that includes all-state twins Paige (2019 Gatorade winner) and Dani Bartsch and all-state setter Audrey Hofer (2018 Gatorade winner). Though Huntley Project graduated a senior-heavy roster, does anyone count out the Red Devils? They’ll begin the season going for their fourth consecutive Class B championship having won 100 matches in a row. Yes, a lot of the names will change, but the Red Devils are still a program that has won a state-record 12 state championships under coach Iona Stookey (tied with Billings Senior and former coach Jeff Carroll) with all of those coming since 2003.
Name tags: Half of the volleyball programs at the AA level have new coaches. Including the new school in Bozeman — Ashley Ostbar is moving over from Bozeman High to the Gallatin High Raptors, who will play in the Eastern Division — eight programs will have fresh faces leading the way. Sentinel and Hellgate in Missoula have new coaches (Sentinel’s Kasey Arceniega won a Class A championship with Corvallis in 2013), as will programs at Bozeman High, Butte, Belgrade, Great Falls High, Kalispell Flathead and Billings Skyview. Defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian will also have a new coach as the Eagles seek to repeat. Hanna VanDyk, who has been a part of the MC program for most of the past 14 seasons, takes over for 16-year veteran Jill Ayers, who logged 302 wins in that time.
Ch-ch-ch changes: Like every other sport, the coronavirus pandemic forced necessary changes to volleyball. Schedules had to be altered when the Montana High School Association announced that multi-team events would not be permitted. That left schools scrambling to find matches to replace those lost because regular-season tournaments would no longer be allowed. Big tournaments and small, all were important to those teams, especially early in the season to get a lot of reps in a short amount of time. On the court, teams will no longer switch sides after each set. Instead, teams will stay on the same bench for the entire match, which will help with social distancing since teams will no longer cross paths in close proximity to one another as they change sides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.