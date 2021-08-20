BILLINGS — The 2020 volleyball season marked the first time since 2003 that the four classifications held their state tournaments at separate locations.
Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse began hosting all four classes simultaneously in 2004, but that run was interrupted last season due to protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While playing state tournaments in smaller gyms provide their own benefit, what was missed was the feel of the big barn. There is constant noise in the fieldhouse; with four matches going on, there is always cheering. And because teams couldn’t watch other matches last season (protocols again) much of the state-tournament atmosphere was gone. (Class AA held a home-site playoff in 2020).
Tournaments, though, are scheduled to return to Bozeman, and let’s hope things stay that way.
“It was hard, not being able to watch the games before you, so hopefully this year will be different and we can go in and watch all levels,” said libero Ally Foster of Class A champ Billings Central. “It’s just fun, like at the state championship game when they announce the names of everyone on all the courts. It’s a super cool feeling and it makes it feel a lot more like a state tournament.”
For fun, let’s take a look back before we look ahead. Who were the state champions in 2004, that first year at Brick Breeden?
In Class AA, Billings West defeated Great Falls; Whitefish topped Hardin in Class A; Huntley Project, in the beginning stages of its dominance, won a second Class B title by beating Townsend; and Bridger took the Class C trophy over Absarokee.
As we ready to return to the fieldhouse, how many of those programs will make it back to the top of their respective classifications?
2020 champions
AA: Helena Capital
A: Billings Central
B: Joliet
C: Bridger
2021 storylines
Do Bruins stop at three? Helena Capital became the first Class AA program to win three consecutive state championships since Billings Senior accomplished that feat from 2012-14. The Broncs won four in a row from 2005-08 and for the Bruins to match that, they’ll have to replace some awfully good talent. Two-time Gatorade winner in 2018 and 2020 Audrey Hofer (Montana State), 2019 Gatorade winner Paige Bartsch (Boise State), and Paige’s twin sister Dani (to UM on a basketball scholarship) all graduated, perhaps opening the door for other programs. And who might that be? Well, Great Falls CMR reached last year’s title match behind all-state hitter Lauren Lindseth and all-state setter Tennisen Hiller, and both are returning. Billings West, behind a plethora of youth, took Capital to five sets in the state semifinals, and nearly everyone is back for the Golden Bears. Senior and Billings Skyview keep progressing, so maybe one of them will break through. As for the Western AA, a lot of those programs were senior reliant like Capital, so it might take a while for things to sort out in that division.
Rams ready for a repeat? Of all the defending champions, Billings Central might be in the best position for a repeat. The Rams graduated much of their height in all-state middle Cindy Gray, Mollie McGrail and Isabelle Erickson, but return all-state setter Maria Stewart as well as all-conference players Zi’Onna Morton and Mya Hansen along with back-row player Ally Foster. The Rams have reached the state championship match each of the last five seasons, also winning it all in 2017 and 2018 so they know what it takes to get there. Two schools, Lockwood and East Helena, join the varsity level this season to swell the Class A ranks to 23 teams. East Helena, nicknamed the Vigilantes, will play in the Southwest Conference of the Western Division, while the Lions of Lockwood join the Southeast Conference of the Eastern Division.
Southern dominance: No, Huntley Project didn’t win its fourth consecutive Class B title last season. Instead, Joliet won its first title by beating the Red Devils in the final. Still, Joliet’s crown meant the championship trophy remained in the hands of a Southern B program for the 15th straight year. And if we narrow that down a bit further, the 4B district has been the title-holder for 13 of those years, 10 by Project alone. The Red Devils’ next championship will give coach Iona Stookey a state record 13, surpassing the 12 Jeff Carroll won at Billings Senior before his retirement. While Joliet graduated plenty of senior talent, the Red Devils return the vast majority of their roster. So it just might be Project’s year once again.
Return of the Eagles? Bridger brought us a blast from the past last November when the Scouts won their first Class C title since 2004. It was the 11th championship overall for Bridger, the first under coach Lena Kallevig. Kallevig and the Scouts graduated eight seniors, though, meaning last year’s runner-up, Manhattan Christian, could be poised to regain the title it won in 2019. The Eagles graduated all-state setter Taylor DeVries, but all-state hitters Kiersten and Katelyn VanKirk are back. Don’t sleep on third-place Plentywood, which has returning all-staters Liv Wangerin and Ashtyn Curtiss. Class C, though, always seems to have a trick up its sleeve. “Class C is amazing,” said one coach. “A team you were not even considering might just jump in there and make a great tournament run.”
