BILLINGS — Back to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse we go.

After a year’s hiatus, all four state volleyball tournaments are once again under the roof of the big barn on the Montana State University campus when COVID-19 restrictions required sending each classification off on its own in 2020. Class A played its state tournament in Sidney, Class B in Shelby and Class C in Malta, while Class AA decided against a tournament altogether and went with home-site playoff matches.

The 2020 state champs likely had no complaints winning a title in a smaller gym, but the guess is most are happy to be back in Bozeman, the gathering of hopeful volleyball teams and fans from all areas of the state since 2004 (before last year’s interruption, of course).

At least one bit of Montana history can be made this year by Huntley Project, but more on that later. Here’s a quick rundown of each classification heading into their respective tournaments, which begin Thursday morning. All four title matches are scheduled for noon on Saturday, with an if-necessary match to follow:

Class AA

2020 state champion: Helena Capital

2021 field: Billings Senior (15-12), Billings West (23-3), Bozeman (23-5), Butte (11-17), Great Falls CMR (27-0), Kalispell Flathead (16-11), Kalispell Glacier (15-13), Missoula Sentinel (22-5).

Storyline: The graduation from three-time champion Capital of three Division I athletes who had all been contributing since they were freshmen left the door open for 2020 runner-up Great Falls CMR and third-place Billings West, both of which returned a lot of key players, to make their moves.

Neither the Rustlers nor Golden Bears, whose three losses have been to CMR, have disappointed. They’ve been ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, all season in the coaches poll and seem destined to meet in the title match, though Western AA winner Missoula Sentinel and the others hope to have something to say about that. Among this year’s field, Glacier is the only program not to have won a title, while Butte has had the longest drought. The Bulldogs are seeking their first since 1994.

Class A

2020 state champion: Billings Central

2021 field: Billings Central, Corvallis, Dillon, Hamilton, Hardin, Havre, Miles City, Polson, Ronan

Storyline: Class A is experimenting with a nine-team field this year, with the Western A qualifying five teams for state and the Eastern A four. That means Miles City and Hamilton are up bright and early Thursday for their 8 a.m. match at Shroyer Gym. If nothing else, last week’s divisional tournaments showed state might be a little more open than initially thought.

Though defending champ Billings Central still hasn’t lost to a Class A opponent this season, the Rams needed five sets to beat Havre in the East’s undefeated semifinal and five sets again to beat Hardin in the championship. Earlier, Hardin went to five sets in the third-place match against Havre. In the West, Ronan won four matches in a row after losing to Corvallis in the second round to force a second championship match with Polson, which the Pirates won. Dillon (last appearance 2016), Miles City (2014) and Hamilton (2011) are back the tourney field this year.

Class B

2020 state champion: Joliet

2021 field: Choteau, Florence-Carlton, Glasgow, Huntley Project, Jefferson, Malta, Thompson Falls, Townsend

Storyline: One program that’s probably happiest to be back at The Brick is Huntley Project. Though the Red Devils can win anywhere, they are certainly comfortable in Bozeman. Since 2004, the Red Devils are 56-11 in the arena, a winning percentage of .836. Project (28-0) has won 11 of their 12 state championships there, and adding another would give coach Iona Stookey and her program a state-record 13 overall, breaking a tie with Billings Senior and its former coach Jeff Carroll, who won 12 Class AA titles.

Four teams are back in the field, which is a mix of the veteran and the not-so-veteran. Ann Funk’s Choteau, which placed third behind champion Joliet and runner-up Project last season, is making its 16th trip to Bozeman, while Christy Duchien’s Florence-Carlton squad is back for the 13th time since 2004. Compare that to Jefferson, which is making just its third trip, and Malta, which will be making its Bozeman debut and it's first trip to state since 2002.

Class C

2020 state champion: Bridger

2021 field: Bridger, Fort Benton, Froid-Lake, Manhattan Christian, Plentywood, Roy-Winifred, Simms, White Sulphur Springs

Storyline: Rebuilding? Who said anything about rebuilding? Losing eight seniors from a state championship team would be devastating to most programs, but here the Bridger Scouts are back at state as Southern C champs. Bridger has finished first (2020), second (2019), second (2018) and fourth (2017) in the past four years, so expect the Scouts, who open against Bozeman newcomer Froid-Lake, to be in the running somewhere. Same with Manhattan Christian, last year’s runner-up. The Eagles have finished second, first and fourth the past three years, and are a strong contender again.

Plentywood, last year’s third-place finisher, returns as the Eastern C title-holder, and Fort Benton, the Northern C champ, repeats as a state entrant. Roy-Winifred is back for the sixth time since 2004 and Simms is at Bozeman for the fifth time. White Sulphur Springs is making just its second appearance, and the Hornets gave Manhattan Christian a testy battle at the Western C.