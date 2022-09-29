BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball team hosted the Hamilton Broncs in at the Maroon Activities Center in Class A Southwestern division play.
Hamilton swept the match, three games and none. The scores of the match were 25-19, 25-15, and 25-23.
Nerves and excitement affected both teams early, as hitting and service errors affected both sides in the opening game.
Jaeden Berger with two early kills to give the Maroons a 5-3 lead in the first game.
Ayda Griffin started off with good service early for Hamilton. Mya Winkler and Taryn Searle had kills in the first game, which forced Central head coach Becky Hancock to call time out with the Maroons trailing 11-8.
Out of the time out, Ella Moodry sprinted and saved a volley destined for the bleachers. Layne Kearns’ tap kill aided the Broncs in the midst of a 6-1 run.
Maycee Anderson made two dazzling digs in the backcourt and Lucy Kelly interrupted the run with a kill for Central.
The Maroons continued to battle the Broncs for each point and battled from a seven-point deficit. However, excellent frontline by Hamilton clinched the opening game by six points.
“We started off strong, but had too many unforced errors in the first to finish it," Hancock said.
Hamilton grabbed a 4-1 lead in the second game, and the Maroons countered to tie the game at 5-5.
Despite Moodry and Brooke Badovinac having made two great plays at the net, the Broncs went on a 7-4 stretch that forced another Maroons timeout.
Central came out of the timeout energized, scoring the next three points to pull to within three points, 16-12.
Hamilton scored six straight points to push their lead to ten points. Mya Winkler’s kill helped the Broncs clinch the second game by ten.
"We started to limit those in the second," Hancock said. "But we gave away too many points in certain rotations to climb our way back in."
Badovinac’s kill and a Hamilton hitting error gave the Maroons an early 2-0 lead in the third game.
With Anderson serving, Moodry had three kills to help give Central a 12-7, which forced Hamilton to call their first time out of the match.
Winkler’s kill in Central’s midcourt of Hamilton’s time out interrupted Central’s 5-0 run.
Badovinac had two consecutive kills to extend Central’s advantage to 17-9, which forced another Hamilton time out.
The Maroons led by nine before Hamilton made a 5-0 push to draw the Broncs back to within four points, 18-14, which forced a Central time out.
Hamilton’s tied the game at 20-20 with persistence and steady play along the front and back lines.
Winkler’s kill gave Hamilton their first lead of the third game, 22-21. The Broncs scored three of the last five points for the win.
"Third game just didn’t go our way there in the end. I saw a lot of great things tonight, and really thought we played well," Hancock said. "It’s just about limiting our unforced errors, the chemistry of our game, and bringing that all together to create more consistency within our game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.