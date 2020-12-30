Hardin vs. Billings Central

Hardin's LeFaye Russell, pictured during a match against Billings Central at the Class A state tournament at Sidney High School on Nov. 13, has signed with Dickinson State.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Hardin senior LeFaye Russell signed with Dickinson (North Dakota) State on Wednesday to continue her volleyball career, Hardin volleyball coach Sarah Passes announced.

Russell is a 6-foot middle hitter who helped the Bulldogs finish third at the Class A state tournament last month. She earned all-state and first-team all-Eastern A selections thanks to season totals of 75 kills, 16.5 blocks, nine aces and a serving percentage of 85. 

“I am so proud of the young woman and athlete that LeFaye grew to be her senior year. LeFaye grew so much confidence within herself this year. She became one of the best middle hitters in Class A," Passes said in a press release. "LeFaye has something that is so hard to find in an athlete and that is coachability. She truly is a champion on and off the court and I am so excited to see her grow at the next level.”

Russell, who transferred from St. Labre two years ago, is one of two Hardin volleyball players in the Class of 2021 to ink a college destination so far. Outside hitter Jonna Lind signed with another North Dakota school, Williston State, earlier this month.

