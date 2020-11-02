HAVRE — The Havre volleyball team swept Laurel 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 in the first round of the Eastern A divisional tournament. No other details were available.
Havre, the Northeast's second seed, will play at Billings Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Southeast No. 3 Laurel's season is over.
