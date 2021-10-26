HELENA — Kim Feller blocked a ball at the net and the Helena Bengals knocked off previously undefeated Missoula Sentinel 3-2 (29-27, 17-25, 25-21, 15-25, 17-15) on Tuesday night.
Helena — after dropping the fourth set 25-15 — opened the fifth set down 7-0. Ten of the match’s next 13 points, however, went the Bengals’ way to tie the deciding set at 10-10. Tied at 12, 13, 14 and 15, Helena got an ace from senior Katelyn Onespot-Danforth as well as Feller’s block to seal the match.
“That was quite the ride,” Bengals head coach Lindsey Day said. “Sentinel is a very good team, very well-disciplined team. They were playing scrappy defense, which was getting our hitters kinda frustrated at moments. I called the timeout and just told them to go play to win and just play relaxed.”
Sentinel entered the match undefeated in conference play at 12-0 and with the No. 1 seed in the Western AA already locked up. Helena needed to win Tuesday and then again Thursday at Butte to solidify the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Step one on that to-do list has been checked off.
“I liked the pressure. Coming into the match knowing that, if we wanted a chance to lock up that No. 2 seed, we had to find a way to win,” Day said. “The girls did that. They put us in a position to win.”
Conversely, Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said she thought her team buckled a bit to the pressure Helena was dishing out on. She said the Bengals made her team work hard and scramble around to keep balls off the floor.
It took extra volleyball for Helena to claim the first set, but Sentinel responded by leading throughout the second set. Needing a fourth set victory to stay alive, the Spartans jumped out to a 5-1 advantage, led Helena 16-10 mid-way through the set and cruised 25-15.
Senior Kodi Fraser notched an ace to begin the fifth set for Sentinel, but after a timeout trailing by seven, Helena settled in and pulled off yet another comeback win.
“It doesn’t feel good to lose,” Arceniega said. “We wanted to be undefeated in conference. We’re locked in, it doesn’t really change much. I told [the players] we helped make a good memory for Helena and we’re going to see them again. We’re going to spend next week preparing for that...I’m proud of my team for what they’ve accomplished so far this season. We’re definitely not finished, we’ve got some work to do.”
Day said her Bengals squad made in-match adjustments well in the win. She said her blockers closed up some holes as the night progressed and the team fought to win some long rallies that ultimately ended up deciding the fate of the match on senior night.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time, which makes me excited for what we can do in the next couple of weeks…
“We have three amazing seniors that are going to be missed so dearly,” Day said. “To come away with a win against a really great team, I think it makes it that much sweeter for those seniors.”
The Bengals -- now 10-3 in conference play -- were led by Lauren Heuiser’s 20 kills on Tuesday. Sydney Mattfeldt added another 12 and Annika Nehring picked up two of her team’s seven aces.
Onespot-Danforth and Feller combined for 44 assists and Heuiser and senior Natalie Seburn each chipped in three blocks.
Quincy Frohlich (19) and Olivia Huntsinger (14) picked up double-digit kills for Sentinel. Fraser added three aces and senior Raia Chase paced the team with 26 digs.
“It feels good just to continue growing as a team, and knowing that we have that fight in us is really great...It’s exciting, we’re just continuing to roll and work on ourselves and just trying to put ourselves in the best spot to compete at divisionals,” Feller said.
Helena rounds out its regular season on Thursday against Butte on the road. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sentinel will play Helena Capital at home on Thursday, also with a 7 p.m. start time.
