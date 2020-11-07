HELENA — The Class AA state volleyball tournament has a different feel this year. Not only is it not in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, it's also single elimination.
And with that in mind, Helena Capital, the two-time defending state champs, had a little more urgency in their first foray into the tournament, eliminating Bozeman in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-17.
"We were really excited for this," Capital's Paige Bartsch said. "We were texting each other this morning, so we were ready to go. With it being single elimination, it makes you a little more nervous because there isn't much room for error and we knew it was important to get off to a fast start."
Early on, Bozeman grabbed a lead but a 7-0 run pushed Capital in front at 13-7. From there, thanks to a number of kills from Bartsch, the Bruins won 25-13.
In the second set, Capital continued its dominance over the Hawks and Bartsch continued hers and not just from around the net. She netted a slew of aces including one that pushed the Bruins in front 11-5.
Her twin sister Dani Bartsch drilled home set point and Capital leading 2-0, jumped ahead again in the third thanks to a 4-0 run that gave them a 7-3 edge.
The Hawks fought to stave off elimination and trailed just 16-14 when Bartsch and the Bruins closed on a 9-3 run to take the set and the match.
Capital's win over Bozeman was the 69th-straight win, a Class AA volleyball record and the Bruins are now just two wins away from a third consecutive title.
"It's super weird because it's not the same state feeling," Bartsch said. "I definitely miss that atmosphere in Bozeman and you have all the other teams and the student sections, but I'm glad we get some fans still and this is still cool."
Bartsch finished the match with 14 kills, 12 aces and five blocks. Dani Bartsch also contributed with 10 kills and Audrey pitched in with 21 assists. Rachel Stacy also finished with nine digs.
Capital will host a Class AA semifinal Tuesday night at the Bears Den and if the Bruins win, they will host the state title match next Saturday.
