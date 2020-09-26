HELENA – Capital High had itself quite a scare Saturday at the Bears Den hosting Kalispell Glacier in Class AA action.
The Bruins extended their winning streak to 60, but it took some work as they defeated the Wolfpack 25-27, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-6.
“It was fun. We hadn’t really been tested like that in a while,” said Bruins senior Paige Bartsch. “It was really nice because that way we don’t have to be worried about getting tested later on in the season when there’s more pressure the further you go. I thought we did a great job playing together and coming out of that (deficit).”
After dropping the first two sets, Capital fell behind 10-6 and then 12-8 in the third set. But you’d never know their two-plus season winning streak was on the brink by looking at them. They looked like they were having the times of their lives.
“I love to see that, regardless of the scoreboard, that we can enjoy what we’re doing,” Bruins coach Rebecca Cleveland said. “And so if we keep our eyes not the scoreboard, but on the court and on each other, then we can focus on our game and the things we can control."
Capital rallied and jumped out in front, 15-14, thanks to an onslaught of blocks and kills by Paige and twin sister Dani Bartsch. The go-ahead kill by Paige barely got over the net. Capital had finally caught a break during a game when quite a few bounces went Glacier’s way.
“Third, fourth and fifth set we just started clicking,” Cleveland said. “We found our rhythm. We were really able to spread out our offense. Defense was getting better reads. We were moving on the court where we should be, and then our serve-receive improved. That was really huge to have the passing game match up with the hitting game."
An Addy Meredith kill made it 19-14, and that was the first time during the match when it felt like the Bruins were creating and maintaining separation. Dani notched one of her team-high six aces to stretch the lead to 22-18 as the Bruins went on to win that pivotal third set.
“I think this team this year really needed to be tested and I’m happy that we came out on top,” Dani said. “We proved that we can play bad, but we can make it better and we can turn it around. We have that motivation and that desire to win."
The Bruins became their usual, dominant selves during the final two sets.
“We kind of just needed to come out and play better,” Paige said. “We just needed to trust each other. We were a little nervous for this game because Glacier’s a really good team. So we were all kind of tense. And then we just decided that we needed to start playing our way. When we did that we just started doing better.”
“During that first set I put out a lineup that we haven’t done for a while,” Cleveland added. “But, you know, still the same teammates on the court, just in a different order and I think that got them a little flustered. Then to fall behind at a few points and struggle to come back was something new for us. We were definitely flat (at the beginning).”
The Bruins were certainly flat and flustered, but they were also unlucky. The Wolfpack racked up several points during the first two sets on balls around the Capital perimeter that Bruins players thought were going out of bounds.
“I’m not entirely sure it was the type of things we were doing against them; maybe it was their mindset or focus when they came out,” said Glacier coach Christy Harkins. “We were just doing the things that we like to do, like being aggressive at the net. We also served aggressively at the beginning and that helped.”
Audrey Hofer tallied 37 assists and five aces. Paige and Dani had 15 and 14 kills, respectively. Paige also had a team-high had 15 digs and three blocks.
Next up for Capital will be the first crosstown match of the year, hosting Helena High on Thursday at 7 p.m.
