The Helena Public Schools announced the appointment of Katie Clement as the next head volleyball coach at Capital High on Friday.
Clement has been active in the sport of volleyball for many years. She was a player in high school and upon her return to Helena has coached in the club circuit and the Helena Home School team for nine years. Coach Clement is excited to take on her new role and is looking forward to meeting the team and planning for the upcoming season.
She will be taking for over the Bruins volleyball program for Rebecca Cleveland who announced she was stepping down after the season. Cleveland led Capital to three consecutive Class AA state championships in 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as setting the record for consecutive wins in Class AA volleyball during that time as well as having three consecutive Gatorade Players of the Year in Audrey Hofer (twice) and Paige Bartsch. CHS failed to make the state tournament last season.
Clement's hire will become final when approved by the Helena School Board.
