HELENA – The Bruins cruised past Missoula Big Sky in their home opener Saturday at the Bears’ Den.
The 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 was a relatively ho-hum outcome for the two-time defending state champs, who have now won 59 Class AA matches in a row. Having parents in the stands, however, was a welcomed positive change of pace during a year when misery always seems to be around the corner.
“Given that it’s our first home game, to have parents there is huge,” said Bruins coach Rebecca Cleveland. “We’re really excited about playing in front of family. They’ve done a great job of adapting to not having family there at the away games. So it’s a nice change. It’s a little bit more of the normal feel when we come into the gym to have family there to support.”
“I definitely think it’s nice having our own parents there,” future Montana State Bobcat Audrey Hofer added. “They’re the ones who push us to play sports and they’re the ones here giving us the support we need. And just knowing that they’re up there just helps us internally.”
On the court, Helena Capital started fast and put the first set out of reach fairly early on. A 6-1 run forced an Eagles timeout. Another 8-4 run stretched the lead to 16-6 and Big Sky called another timeout. Out of the break, the Eagles made a charge with three quick points to cut the lead to 16-9.
“The biggest thing I told my girls coming into today is that, you know, all I ask of them is to play hard, give it all they got and just never give up on the court,” said Eagles coach Mathew Pimentel. “And they gave it their all. I was happy with how we played, not necessarily the outcome but, I mean, this is our fourth match. If we continue to play like that we’ll make a good run this season.”
Capital put the finishing touches on the first set with a 9-5 run, fueled by two consecutive aces from Dani Bartsch and an ace by Hofer. Dani and Kennedy Pocha each had a team-high three aces. The Bruins (4-0) had 10 aces total.
The Eagles came out with an edge in the second set, taking a 6-4 lead early on. But the Bruins were too much to deal with. Capital put up runs of 6-1 and then 10-5 to jump ahead 20-12 before a Big Sky timeout.
“We’re typically a smaller team,” Pimentel said. “We’ve had smaller teams in the past. My girls have learned to play big at all times, and they play big on the defensive end which helps out tremendously for our team.”
It was more of the same in the final set. The Bruins were good, but definitely weren’t satisfied with the consistency of their play.
“We have a lot to improve on still,” Hofer said. “We’re working a lot harder on defensive passing and things like that.”
“We could improve our serve-receive,” Cleveland said. “Different reads on serve-receive need to be quicker. Our consistency on serve has been something we’ve talked about each match and we still need to improve upon. I love some of the blocks that we got. Our middles are doing an awesome job of closing, and our defense around our hitters and our blockers is right where I want it to be.”
Hofer had 22 of the Bruins 28 assists. Paige and Dani Bartsch had 10 and nine kills, respectively. Pocha had a team-high 11 digs. Paige added five blocks.
Capital will try to keep things rolling Friday hosting Glacier. Big Sky is at Butte on Tuesday.
