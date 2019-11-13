HELENA -- It's been a big week for Sarah Ashley. First, she officially signed to play volleyball at the University of Montana.
And depending on how things go with her team, Helena Capital, Ashley could be capping the week with a second consecutive Class AA state championship and an undefeated season.
The Bruins will open the Class AA state tournament Thursday in Bozeman against Bozeman at 10 a.m.
"It's pretty cool to have two pretty big events in my life happening at the same time," Ashley said. "And it was really special to get to share that with my team and it's nice because so many other girls are going through the recruiting process too and we have all shared that experience."
Ashley is one of four future Division I athletes currently on the Helena Capital volleyball team. Paige Bartsch is committed to Boise State, while Audrey Hofer is committed to Montana State. That's for volleyball.
Dani Bartsch also recently committed to play basketball for the Lady Griz.
"It's a blessing," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "I hope when they are done with their time at Capital they can say they were challenged as an athlete and more importantly as a human being."
She also talked about the kind of player the Griz are getting in Ashley.
"It's been so much fun seeing Sarah mature," Cleveland said. "She started as a six rotation player and then became one of our stronger defenders. She really challenged herself and she has been really consistent for us and a go-to on defense."
Ashley is also a stellar hitter. She is Capital's all-time leader in kills and on top of that, she was the All-IR Volleyball Player of the Year in 2017.
Welcome to Montana, Sarah Ashley! The Montana native is Helena Capital’s all-time kills leader, helping the Bruins to a 2018 state title!#GrizVB #NSD19 #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/yrWwBf9XWe— Montana Griz VB (@MontanaGrizVB) November 13, 2019
Ashley also earned All-State honors in the Western AA as a sophomore and a junior. She has also been a driving force behind the Bruins undefeated season, one they hope to finish off this week in Bozeman at the Class AA state tournament.
"Signing just makes it feel more official," Ashley said. "It feels closer now and it has made me more excited about it."
