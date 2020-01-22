HELENA — The senior class of the undefeated state champion Helena Capital Bruins has another college-bound team member.
Senior setter MacKenzie Poteet has officially signed with Campbellsville University, an NAIA D1 school in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Poteet was part of a deep Helena Capital roster that went undefeated this past season and won capped back-to-back state titles with a win over Helena High. Sarah Ashley and Paige Bartsch are going to Montana and Boise State, while Audrey Hofer is also committed to MSU. Poteet, just becomes the latest Bruin to join the club.
She received appealing offers from NCAA D3 University of Pittsburgh, at Bradford as well as a few other schools, according her mother Sheryl Poteet. But Campbellsville checked all the boxes in terms of what MacKenzie was looking for.
"It's closer to family, it's in the south and I've always wanted to live in the south," said MacKenzie. "I got a really good offer, I love the coach, I got to meet the team and I really liked them, so there were just a lot of things that were a factor.
"I think what's most exciting is just kind of almost starting new. "I'll be going somewhere I don't really know and playing a sport somewhere I've always wanted to be and live."
Although Kentucky is over 1,500 miles from Helena, MacKenzie will still have family cheering her on.
"We're really excited because her father and I are originally from Tennessee, so our family is ecstatic that she's going to be hours away so they can go watch and support her," Sheryl said.
