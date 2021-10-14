HELENA — Saturday’s crosstown volleyball match at Capital High School carries with it a two-fold significance. It is the pink game and the Bruins plan to donate all of the proceeds from ticket sales, sales of special ‘pink night’ stickers and money earned through selling paper for a paper airplane contest to the Alex Barker family.
Barker is a recent Capital graduate who was a member of the Bruins football, swim and track teams. He was diagnosed with leukemia in early 2020 and is currently in his second bout with the disease. According to Capital volleyball coach Rebecca Cleveland, Barker is receiving treatment in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“His mom Charmaine Barker is a bookkeeper here at Capital, so part of the Bruin family,” Cleveland said. “We would like to raise as much as possible to support them...His sibling was just identified as a perfect match for being a bone marrow donor.”
“I think we all know lots of people who have gone through some sort of cancer and we all really just wanna go out with a win to support everyone,” Bruins senior Kennedy Pocha said. “I think it’s a really special night, pink night, to show our love for everyone that has gone through that.”
As important as it will be for there to be a good turnout in support of the Barker family, Saturday will also represent the final regular season crosstown match for Capital’s seven seniors.
Pocha, Rachel Hoffman, Rachael Stacey, Parklyn Heller, Camryn Bauch, Abby Buschini and McKenna Robertson will all take the court looking to avenge a 3-2 loss to Helena High a couple weeks ago. It was the program’s first loss to the Bengals since 2018, leaving the Bruins motivated to even the score.
“It’s really weird to think about,” Heller said. “You always go to the last crosstown for a senior group and now it’s us. It’s really weird that it’s here already. It’ll be pretty sad. One last time with a really big student section and the whole town there, but it’ll be lots of fun.
“We’ve just talked about going into it strong and getting ahead at the beginning and not letting ourselves fall like we did last time. Just getting that redemption. Even if it doesn’t come out the way we want, just having tons of fun and enjoying our last one together.”
Stacey, who has racked up nearly 200 kills, over 150 digs and 31 aces this season, said she has learned some strong life lessons playing volleyball. This year, especially, she said the biggest lesson has been learning how to deal with losing after such a strong season and state championship last year.
The Bruins will enter the matchup 8-11 overall, but 5-4 in Western AA contests. After a rough start to the season, Capital has won three matches in a row over Belgrade, Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky heading into crosstown.
“It’s pretty sad because it’s our last crosstown, but I’m really excited,” Pocha said. “It’s pink night. There’s going to be lots of energy, a lot of people coming to support. It’s always fun playing our rivals...We always strive to win, but we want it even more since it’s our last crosstown playing against our friends on the other side of the court.”
Pocha said that instead of a special crosstown memory, she just always enjoys seeing the stands full of people supporting the team. Those crowds seem to be the largest when the Helena teams play and Saturday should be no exception.
This group of seniors rose through Capital’s ranks at different speeds, but the group still had plenty of time to bond and get to know each other having been around one another, and now having had the opportunity to play together.
“I’ve grown as a person, I think, just being with all these people...I think we’re all super close,” Stacey said. “We don’t ever have any problems or drama or anything. We’re just all friendly to each other and we’ve all grown up with each other. It’s really cool to spend our last year even closer together than in past high school years.”
In what figures to be a high-octane atmosphere on Saturday, Capital’s seniors have a chance to end their crosstown career with a win, one that would start a new winning streak for the Bruins over the Bengals and help send the seniors out on a high note.
“A wonderful group of young ladies,” Cleveland said of her seniors. “It’s great to have seven seniors who are committed to their team. They’re selfless in their actions and their words. They’re hard workers. They represent Capital really well...Any win is a good one for us, we’d love to even score at 1-1. To have had such a close opportunity at the last crosstown and not finish, we’re motivated.”
The final regular season crosstown volleyball match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from Capital High School.
