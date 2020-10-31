HELENA — It may have come a little later than expected, but the Helena Capital volleyball was happy to break the record for consecutive wins in Class AA all the same.
Capital tied the record against Missoula Sentinel with their 66th consecutive win last week and Saturday, in Kalispell the Bruins defeated Flathead and Glacier on the same day to notch wins 67 and 68.
The Bruins also finished the regular season 14-0, and clinched the top seed in the Western AA and home-court advantage throughout the Class AA state tournament, including the state championship match, meaning if someone is going to dethrone the two-time state champs, it will have to be on their home floor.
"I'm proud of our team for ending the season undefeated," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "We are all looking forward to the postseason and the opportunity to continue our journey together."
The Bruins first match was against Flathead and the three-set sweep was the record-breaker for Capital as they won 25-13, 25-21 and 25-13. Paige and Dani Bartsch each had 10 kills, while Audrey Hofer added 25 assists. Dani Bartsch also added 11 aces and six digs.
Defensively, Capital allowed just 14 kills to Flathead, which was led by Savannah Sterck who finished with five.
Then, in the second match of the day, the Bruins paid a visit to Glacier and swept the Wolfpack despite a tough first set, which they won 28-26. The next two followed by the scores of 25-17 and 25-15 to complete the sweep.
Paige Bartsch had 13 kills and seven blocks to lead the way. Kennedy Pocha had 10 digs and Hofer pitched in with 25 assists.
The Class AA state tournament is scheduled to start Tuesday but since the Western AA won't have eight teams playing with Missoula Big Sky having canceled already, it's unclear what the first-round schedule will be.
