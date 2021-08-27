HELENA — The Helena Capital volleyball team is used to winning and not just matches, of which they have won 71 in a row.
CHS is fresh off three consecutive Class AA state championships and while the Bruins will have to replace three of the best players in program history: Paige Bartsch, Audrey Hofer and Dani Bartsch, they aren't ready to concede anything, especially with five starters back from last year's championship team.
"They came into tryouts really focused on this season," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said about her team. "Collectively, I am really proud of what we've accomplished. We have five returning players who were starters on the championship team, so they have that experience. And they have teammates we have added onto the roster that are hungry to play and contribute."
They are also hungry to find the win column and keep their record-breaking win streak (in Class AA volleyball) alive.
Two players that will be central to those efforts are seniors Kennedy Pocha and Rachael Stacey, who were each named to the All-Area volleyball team in 2020. Pocha did so after notching 111 digs and 13 aces a season ago, while Stacey, was credited with 71 kills, 17 blocks and 100 digs.
Another returner who will see an expanded role this season is Parklyn Heller. The 5-foot-11 senior will be counted on for more production near the net, as will middle hitter Nyeala Herndon, a junior.
"We are really excited for (Saturday)," Herndon said. "We have been looking forward to this for a long time. We have been doing a lot of team bonding and it's just exciting to get started."
Other seniors for Capital this season include Rachel Hoffman (DS), Camryn Bauch (OH/DS), Abby Buschini (RH) and McKenna Robertson (DS). Junior Kayla Almquist will also be filling the role as setter for the Bruins.
"We are (5-foot-11) and (6-foot) at the net, which isn't short," Cleveland said. "But they also have the athleticism to make the difference. I think we have a little more speed defensively and we have a collective strength on offense and that's exciting. We have a lot of versatility and all 12 girls know we need them to contribute. They aren't waiting for that moment. The moment is now."
For the newcomers to varsity action, the lights get bright Saturday in Billings. The Bruins will open the season against Senior at 12:30 p.m., followed by a rematch of last season's state semifinals against Billings West at 4:30.
"We have some familiar faces and some new faces," Cleveland said. "But the mission is always the same: Play the best volleyball we can."
As far as what the means in Class AA volleyball in 2021, it's hard to say.
The East is going to be strong with CMR, the 2020 runner-up, West, a semifinalist and Gallatin, who Cleveland said should also be a contender.
The West? It's wide open and the Bruins aren't ready to relinquish anything.
"The West is up for grabs," Cleveland said. "It's exciting and it's motivating for the Capital Bruins and everyone else."
