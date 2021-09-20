The first set in Butte on Monday night didn't look all that promising for the Helena Capital volleyball team, but after that, the Bruins swept their way to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Butte took the opening set Monday 25-15, then CHS rolled by the scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-20 to score its third win in Western AA conference play.
Rachael Stacey had a monster night for the Bruins with 19 kills, while Kennedy Pocha also had a big night with 17 digs, as well as one ace. Nyeala Herndon notched eight blocks and Kayla Almquist also pitched in with 37 assists.
Brooke McGrath had 11 kills and 20 digs to pace the Bulldogs in defeat. Mollee Conlan managed four blocks, while Olivia Quinn and Katie Keller had 14 and 13 assists, respectively.
The Bruins will be back at home on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m. against Missoula Sentinel.
