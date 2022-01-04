After nine years of coaching in the Helena Capital volleyball program, including the past six as the head coach, the Helena Public Schools announced that Rebecca Cleveland has resigned from the position on Tuesday.
Cleveland's six seasons as Capital head coach came during a time of historic success. Not only did the Bruins win three consecutive Class AA state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but CHS also set a new Class AA record with 71 consecutive wins.
The win streak started in 2018 and continued through undefeated state championship seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Cleveland also coached a trio of Gatorade Players of the Year in volleyball, with Audrey Hofer winning the award twice, as well as Paige Bartsch once.
Hofer is currently a setter for Montana State University, while Bartsch is playing at Boise State and was awarded the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award in 2021. Sarah Ashley is another former Capital alum playing Division-1 volleyball for the Montana Grizzlies.
Over the course of six seasons, Cleveland compiled an overall record of 123-40. The Bruins made the state tournament in five of her six seasons at the helm.
"Coach Cleveland impacted the lives of countless young women through her efforts," Helena AD Tim McMahon said in a statement. "She strived to produce not only quality volleyball players but more importantly to her, positive, confident, young women with the personal skills needed to be leaders in all they pursue."
