The Helena High volleyball team will open the Class AA state tournament Tuesday as the 15-team bracket was revealed.
The Bengals, who didn't make the trip to Kalispell over the weekend to close out their regular season, will open the tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA. They will take on Kalispell Flathead, which finished as the No. 8 seed, but will actually be the No. 7 seed due to Missoula Big Sky canceling its season, today at 6 p.m in the Helena High gym.
No reason was given for Helena High not making the trip, but here's what Helena activities director Tim McMahon said: "The decision was made that it was in the best interest of the participants of the JV and varsity volleyball teams from Helena High to cancel their scheduled matches against Glacier High and Flathead High."
Helena Capital made the trip last Saturday and finished off a perfect regular season, which gives them the No. 1 seed out of the Western AA and a Class AA record 68 straight wins. The Bruins will receive a first-round bye and they will host a quarterfinal matchup at the Bears Den Saturday in addition to having home-court advantage throughout the tournament, including the state title match.
Helena High, which posted a 9-3 record in the regular season is the defending Class AA runner-up after losing to Capital, the two-time defending champs, in the title match last November.
Two of the Bengals three losses this season were to the Bruins. The other was to Missoula Sentinel, the No. 3 seed in the Western conference.
If Helena High is able to defeat Flathead in the first-round of the single elimination tournament, the Bengals will host a quarterfinal matchup Saturday against the third-highest seeded team left on the Eastern side of the bracket.
The top seed in the East is second ranked CMR. The Rustlers, who took third last season, will host Belgrade Tuesday night at 5:30. Great Falls High (No. 7) will be at second-seeded Billings West and third-seeded Billings Skyview will host sixth-seeded Bozeman. Both of those matches will start at 6 p.m.
On the Western AA side of things, Missoula Hellgate, the sixth seed, will visit third-seeded Missoula Sentinel, while fifth-seeded Butte will also pay a visit to No. 4 Glacier. Each of those matches are slated to start 5:30 p.m.
While the Class AA state volleyball tournaments are normally double elimination, this year, the format is single elimination just like the football or soccer playoffs. The All-Class state tournament in Bozeman isn't being held this year due to COVID-19.
Following the quarterfinals on Saturday, the semifinals will be Tuesday, with the state championship match to follow Saturday Nov. 14.
