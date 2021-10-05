Helena High, Capital volleyball 2021

Helena High and Capital battle it out during a crosstown match earlier this season. Both the Bengals and Bruins won Tuesday night against their respective opponents.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — It took a rally from being down 2-1, but Helena Capital found a way to knock off Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night in the Bears Den by the scores of 25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, and 15-9.

Kayla Almquist had a huge night for the Bruins with 40 assists and three aces. Rachel Stacey also had her name all over the stat sheet and was credited with a team-high 19 kills. She also pitched in with 15 digs and four aces.

Nyeala Herndon also stepped up in a big way for Capital, notching five blocks around the net, as well as eight kills in the 3-2 win for CHS, which improved the Bruins to 4-4 in the Western AA. Camille Sherrill had a stellar match in a losing effort for Hellgate as she had 15 kills, 14 digs and three aces, as well as two blocks.

Across town, Helena High was also in action against a team from Missoula and defeated Big Sky in straight sets by the scores of 25-22, 25-13, and 25-17.

Out in East Helena, the Vigilantes were at home again and took on Butte Central. The Maroons wound up victorious over East Helena and came up with 29 kills and nine aces in the three-set win by the scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-11.

East Helena got 10 digs in the loss from Dru Lindsey in addition to five kills an ace from Dymon Root and an ace. Teagan Wigen also pitched in with nine assists and Montana Pierson managed 1.5 blocks in the loss.

