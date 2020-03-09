Haydin Henschel is used to being part of a team and after signing with Dawson Community College, she will get a chance to be part of another one.
Henschel, who was key a member of the Bengals Class AA runner-up finish back in November at state volleyball, will now pursue college volleyball starting with the Buccaneers next season.
"I am really excited," Henschel said. "My cousin plays there too and I just really love the atmosphere. I like making bonds with a new team and I have new teammates all the time, so I am excited for that."
Henschel was a solid player at Jefferson High School in Boulder before transferring to Helena, where she played her senior season.
The 5-foot-6 libero racked up 308 digs this past season, which helped her earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western AA. She was also named First-Team All-Area by the Independent Record.
The senior who will graduate after this semester, said she plans to pursue a career as a science teacher and will look to attend a four-year college after two years at Dawson.
Henschel isn't the only Bengal to sign with a college program in the past week. In fact, last Thursday, a former Helena High cross country runner, Alyssa Plant, signed to run at Montana Tech for the Orediggers.
Plant, who competed for the Bengals at state cross country last season, helped her team finish third and earn a team trophy. She finished 36th overall with a time of 20:19.03.
