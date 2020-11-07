HELENA – The Bengals were on a mission Saturday hosting Billings Senior in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state playoffs.
“I was really pleased with their sense of urgency and the way they stepped on the court with lots of energy,” said Helena High coach Lindsey Day. “Without a student section and without a big crowd, we know that we have to go out and create our own energy, and I was really impressed with how they did that today.”
The Bengals (11-3) rattled off devastating runs early and often throughout their straight-set victory over the Broncs, 25-8, 25-20, 25-12.
“I think we worked well together as a team,” said Helena sophomore Lauren Heuiser. “We didn’t have much up-and-downs. I think we’re all just excited to be in the gym. We all know that with Covid that could go away at any minute. So I think we’re all just really excited to be here.”
A 9-3 Bengals run right out of the gates forced a Billings Senior timeout but unfortunately for the Broncs, that did little to stop Helena’s momentum. The Bengals extended the lead to 22-7. A Lauren Heuiser kill made it 23-7 and an out-of-bounds point extended the lead to 24-7. Liz Heuiser polished off the set with one of her team-high four blocks.
Along with the four blocks, Liz Heuiser finished the match with 22 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Senior turned up the heat in the second set and refused to let the Bengals run away with it.
“I think they responded really well and we came out strong in that second set,” said Broncs coach Karen Switzer. “That’s more like the team that I know.”
Two consecutive aces by Helena’s Aubrie Christman put the Bengals in front 20-14. The Broncs rallied. Kills by Anna Whitney, Haddy Slade and Riley Mays cut the Helena lead to 20-18. An out-of-bounds point made it 20-19. A block by Slade tied it up, 20-20.
“Our block was just a little undisciplined at times, and so they got us out of position a few times,” Day said. “So offensively, they gained some confidence. But I feel like our girls responded well to fixing the things that we needed to fix in that second set.”
The Bengals quickly dashed the Broncs’ hopes of a comeback. After a ball out of bounds, a Liz Heuiser block made it 22-20. Another kill by Liz made it 24-20 and a Kylie Lantz block put the Bengals within one set of the semifinals. Lantz had a total of three blocks.
“Volleyball is just such a game of momentum,” Day said. “They had the momentum at times, but I feel like those were short lived, and so we stress the importance of – when teams are kind of on a run, we try to make that not last long. I think that we did a really good job of that today, too."
“I think we just focused on sticking together as a team, celebrating our ups, working together and making each other look good,” Lauren Heuiser added.
The final set mirrored the first. A quick 7-1 run forced a Billings timeout, but things barely improved from there for the Broncs as the Bengals went on to win 25-12.
“It’s definitely disappointing, but you’ve got to give it to Helena, man,” Switzer said. “Those middles, they’re great players over there. They out-defended us and they out-offended us.”
Lauren Heuiser had six kills. Brooke Ark had a team-high 13 digs and Kim Feller tallied 36 assists for the Bengals.
Whitney led the Broncs with five kills. Mays added four kills and Olivia LaBeau notced four. Emma Hanson had 17 assists. La Beau and Ashley Bough combined for 28 digs with 15 and 13, respectively. Hanson and La Beau each had an ace. LaBeau also had a team-high three blocks.
Billings Senior finished its season 8-8. The Bengals with face CMR in the semifinals Tuesday in Great Falls.
