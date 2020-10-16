HELENA – After a gut-wrenching, five-set loss to crosstown rival Helena Capital on Thursday night, it would have been perfectly understandable if the Bengals looked flat Friday afternoon hosting Kalispell Flathead.
Helena High was anything but flat, as it dominated the Bravettes in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-7.
“It was awesome how they responded,” said Bengals coach Lindsey Day. “Today was just an all-around great team effort. Everybody contributed and it was an emotional battle yesterday, so I was afraid coming into today wondering if it took a lot out of them. But they just love the sport. They love playing for each other and it showed today.”
The common denominator in all three sets: big Helena High runs that created insurmountable leads. The Bengals used an early 8-1 run to propel them to a first set victory. In the second set it was a 10-1 run by Helena that doomed the Bravettes. In the final set, the Bengals used runs of 12-5 and then 13-2 to polish off the victory.
“We came out with good energy playing on the double court, and after yesterday’s emotional game – it took so much out of us – I was just really proud of the girls for coming out and creating our own energy,” Day said. “We focus on the first to five points and I thought they did a pretty decent job at that today.”
Liz and Lauren Heuiser paced the offense with 11 and seven kills, respectively. Kim Feller and Katelyn Onespot-Danforth racked up 16 and 14 assists, respectively. Brooke Ark had a team-high 12 digs and Feller chipped in with five. Ark and Lauren Heuiser had three aces apiece. Lauren and Liz also accounted for three blocks each.
The Bengals travel to Big Sky on Tuesday.
“We have a lot to work on. We always have stuff to work on. We want to get better and I think we learned a lot from the Capital games, so we’re going to go back and break down some film and start tweaking some things.”
Sayanna Sterck had five of Flathead’s 11 kills. Sienna Sterck had a team-high 14 digs. Georgia Wilson tallied four assists and Cyan Mooney managed a pair of aces. Alliyan Sterns had two of the Bravette’s three blocks.
