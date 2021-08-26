HELENA — When people think of Class AA volleyball in Montana over the past few years, the Helena Capital Bruins and their three consecutive state championships are likely the first thing that comes to mind.
But while their crosstown rival has owned the state the last three years, with an impressive 71-match winning streak to their credit, Helena High has seen plenty of its own success, making the state championship match in 2019, as well as being a state semifinalist a year before bowing out to CMR, the state runner-up.
"I feel really good about where we're at right now," Helena head coach Lindsey Day said. "We ran 10 days of double-days and we got a lot done. I know the girls are excited and are just ready to get the season started."
Helena High did lose some key pieces from last year's team, most notably Liz Heuiser, who is now playing at Carroll, as well as Brooke Ark, Aubrie Christman and a slew of other seniors.
"We lost seven seniors," Day said. "There are some big shoes to fill with Liz and Brooke especially, but I'm happy with what I've seen so far."
Last year, Liz Heuiser notched 264 kills and 64 blocks on her way to earning all-state honors. For her career, he had over 700 kills, meaning she will be tough to replace.
But who better to fill those shoes than another Heuiser? As in Lauren Heuiser, the younger sister of Liz.
Lauren (6-foot) might just be a junior, but she's already got two years of varsity experience under her belt and was honorable mention All-Conference in the Western AA last season after 125 kills and 22 blocks.
"She's definitely our go-to hitter," Day said of Lauren Heuiser. "She's just really powerful and consistent at the net and I'm excited to see what she brings to the team this year. Having our two returning setters is huge too.'
One of those setters is senior Katelyn Onespot-Danforth, who is one of just three seniors on the roster for Helena High.
"We are really excited about the season," she said. "We have a lot of younger players but I think we're going to do well."
The senior is also excited about the fact that Helena and the rest of Class AA volleyball will get to take part in nonconference play, starting with Billings West and Billings Senior Saturday, as well as a tournament in Great Falls next weekend.
"It's fun to get a chance to see some other teams," she said. "We didn't get to do that last year. This season just feels more like a normal season."
In addition to Heuiser and Onespot-Danforth, Kim Feller is also back and will be a key contributor as a setter.
Others that should also have expanded roles on a team looking to contend for another state title are Seniors Sydney Mattfeldt and Natalie Seburn, as well as juniors Alex Bullock and Brooke Richardson.
"We feel like we are right there," Day said. "We know that CMR and West are going to be the powerhouses in the East and it's really good for us to get there to play West to start the season. We can see how we stack up against one of, if not the best team in the state, and we can see where we need to improve."
The Bengals open against West Saturday in Billings at 12:30 p.m. Helena High will then take on Billings Senior at 4:30. The home opener for HHS won't take place until Sept. 9 against Hellgate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.