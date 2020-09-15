HELENA — Helena High’s volleyball team is getting pretty comfortable on its home court.
A home court that has seen lots of success this season.
The Bengals have won three consecutive matches, the most recent was Tuesday night against Missoula Big Sky in four sets, 25-15, 25-13, 17-25, 25-13.
Helena coach Lindsey Day doesn’t make the schedule, but she sure knows its good to start off with a hot start no matter where it is.
“We play well at home,” Day said.
The Bengals didn’t waste any time taking control of the match.
The combination of Liz and Lauren Heuiser displayed dominance not only attacking the Eagles but also coming up with some crucial blocks.
Helena increased its lead to as much as 10 points before Big Sky attempted a comeback.
The Eagles’ senior outside hitter, Beth Hicks, aded a pair of kills but the Bengals offense proved to be too much as Liz Heuiser, Lauren Heuiser and Natalie Seburn all scored for a 25-15 win.
The Bengals momentum continued throughout the second set that not only featured production at the net, but also serving.
Helena struggled in its season opener against Missoula Hellgate last week with 16 service errors, but the Bengals’ mistakes were long behind them.
Senior outside hitter Kylie Lantz served two aces followed by three consecutive aces by senior libero Brooke Ark.
During the third set Big Sky railed to take a 7-6 lead on a kill by Hicks and never looked back.
The Bengals came within four points midway through the set after a kill by Liz Heuiser but the Eagles quickly regained their compose.
One final kill by Hadlea Fred gave the Eagles a 25-17 win.
Both sets the Bengals have lost this season have been when they have ahead 2-0 in the match.
Day said it could be because her team losses focus, but much like last week’s third set loss to Hellgate, Helena rebounded quickly.
Liz Heuiser ignited the offense with a pair of kills, a block and an ace.
The Bengals’ lead never dipped below nine points as they cruised to a 25-13 set four win and continued their undefeated campaign.
That wasn’t to say there is room for improvement.
“Tonight was a little disappointing with that third set,” Day said. “It’s just going to take time to figure out the inconsistency.”
But while Helena will enjoy one more game this Saturday from the comfort on its home court against Missoula Sentinel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.