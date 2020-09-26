HELENA — Kalispell Glacier’s volleyball team has a saying.
“Fight until the finish,” the team cheered in unison.
But on Saturday evening, it was their opponent that took that phrase to heart.
On the other side of the net stood an undefeated Helena High School volleyball team that fought back from some unfamiliar territory.
The Bengals took down the Wolfpack in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, but it was the first time they trailed a match this season.
“We play with a lot of heart,” Helena coach Lindsey Day said. “You just never know when the last day to step on the court and compete might be and so we just have to go out there and enjoy every moment we might get and that really reflects in (my team’s) play.”
While Helena came into the match well rested, a week since its last win, Glacier was just hours removed from a five-set battle against the defending state champions, Helena Capital.
However, fatigue wasn’t a factor.
The Wolfpack started the match leaping out to a 12-1 advantage that forced Day to take a time out.
“We definitely played tight in that first set,” Day said. “Our serve receive struggled and we just couldn’t get into our rhythm.
“Glacier is such a good team. They are scrappy and never let anything hit the ground.”
The Bengals finally regained their composure led by an offense composed by senior middle hitter Liz Heuiser and her younger sister Lauren, but Glacier held its ground.
Helena twice cut its deficit down to as little as four points but the Wolfpack held on for the 25-20 win.
During the second set, Helena never let Glacier take control.
A kill by the Wolfpack Tori Roo was answered by a Liz Heuiser kill. An ace by libero Morgan Hernandez was offset by a kill from Helena’s Kylie Lantz.
Finally Helena’s rally was compete after Liz Heuiser spiked the ball between Glacier’s defense to claim a set two win.
“She always steps up when we need her,” Day said of Heuiser who finished with a team-high in kills. “She’s great.”
The Bengals’ momentum carried the offense through the third set that displayed teamwork from Heuiser and setter Katelyn Danforth.
Since this was Danforth’s first season on varsity, the two bonded quickly and it didn’t take long to find a connection.
Danforth set up Heuiser for six more kills as Glacier’s back was now fully against the wall following a 25-21 loss.
“We just communicate and work well together,” said Danforth. “We are both competitors.”
While the Wolfpack was playing from behind, it kept fighting throughout the fourth set.
A Helena service error and a Glacier kill by Sidney Gulick gave Glacier a 22-20 lead, but the Bengals never stopped fighting.
Heuiser game up with a big block that highlighted a 5-1 run, ultimately ending in 25-23 win to keep Helena’s perfect season alive.
But the team knows the big test will take place next week when it travels cross town to Helena Capital for the first meeting of the unbeaten teams.
Day knows how much of a challenge it will be but with a state championship loss still in the back of their minds, everyone on the team agrees that a fight against Glacier was a perfect way to prepare.
“Capital is going to be a battle,” Heuiser said. “But if we go in there and play like we did at the end of this game I think it will turn out well.”
Helena hasn’t defeated Capital in a volleyball match since 2018.
