CHARLO — "I talk to the girls and I tell them every day, 'Hey, this could be your last day at the gym.'"
Rhondell Volinkaty, the third-year coach of the Charlo Vikings volleyball team, has a spark in her eye when she speaks about her team, which is undefeated at 12-0. She loves them dearly and loves the town — her hometown — with a truly full heart as she tries her hardest to lead them through one of the most trying and difficult times in American history.
The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for her, the school and just about everyone else in the community. As with any other coach or student-athlete, they feel blessed to be able to play a game they love for as long as they can.
While high school football often gets the brightest lights shined on the missed games that have piled up due to positive tests or close contacts to a case, other sports are well aware their seasons could be shut down at any moment.
"Coming into the season, we didn't know really what to expect," said senior Vikings setter Connor Fryberger, who has been one of the stars along with her sister Carlee Fryberger this year. "We just came in to work hard every day and hope that we have a season."
She pauses for a moment.
"And keep our circles small. Hopefully we can get through the rest of the season."
Like many student-athletes around the state, the Charlo volleyball team was ecstatic to get back in the gymnasium this summer and fall. Like many student-athletes around the state, they also are more than aware it could all be shut down any day.
They know they have to take precautions and that things could constantly change, but they want to play. If that takes masks in practice, distancing when possible and constant sanitizing of pretty much everything in the gym, they were going to do whatever it took. They took it seriously.
Outside of simply being able to play, there were other motivations as well.
A run to the Class C girls state volleyball tournament was followed by a run in the girls Western C divisional basketball tournament that fell just short of state.
"It was definitely weird since we'd had so long off because of COVID," Carlee Fryberger said. "But it's good to back and getting the hang of and adjusting to things and stuff."
Charlo was undefeated going into the basketball tournament. Those two events were both motivating factors over the offseason, as the programs are intertwined deeply.
With Charlo being a fairly small school, many of the Viking student-athletes play multiple sports. Volinkaty even played for head girls basketball coach — Western Montana icon Bret Thompson — when she was in high school and brings many of the same lessons when she coaches her team.
Discipline and smart play are both keys, and Volinkaty has her program in the right place. Most importantly, she is being a leader in a trying time for herself, her team and the community as a whole.
Leadership that is desperately needed at every level.
"It's not all about winning for us all the time either ... I think it's also just wanting to be disciplined and learning," Volinkaty said. "I'm not teaching the girls just volleyball, I'm helping them through life skills or problems they might be having in school."
Volinkaty believes the structure and discipline, along with a very warm and friendly atmosphere, have helped her team adjust on the fly as cases have grown in Montana and day-to-day life constantly changes.
She calls the team a family, and it's obvious this is the case after just a few minutes of practice. Everyone wants to be together, and even as she's had several students miss practice and occasionally games out of an abundance of caution throughout the season, she says the players are hurt when they can't be around their team.
Calling sports a sanctuary against the pandemic might be going a little far, but it does provide a place for them to concentrate on something fun and that they enjoy for a couple hours per day.
It's the small moments, more than anything.
"It's so fun watching one of the younger girls get a really, really good pass or a crazy hit is so exciting," Connor Fryberger said. "Or watching the younger girls come up and get there aces and get their kills off crazy plays and you get so hyped up on the floor and so happy for everybody."
Charlo's good this season. Really good, in fact, with a 12-0 record overall and a 7-0 mark in 14C district play, with a non-conference matchup against a good Thompson Falls team looming Thursday.
The Frybergers have been a huge part of the team. Connor is a setter and has tremendous ability to track down balls and can hit the ball well too. Both twins are versatile and can play numerous positions.
"It's kind of a unique dynamic, I've never coached sisters to that capacity and when you're dealing with one, you're dealing with the other at the same time," Volinkaty said. "They're each other's backbone at this point, you know if one girl has a bad game, the other girl steps up and those sort of things.
"Just to watch them on the court, their dynamic is really great. The communication they have, they don't even really have to say anything to each other. They just have that connection."
Carlee is the faster of the two, described as a "speed demon" by her coach and will go after just about anything sent her way. As the two senior leaders on their team, the team does look up to them for leadership, which they have no problem providing.
"(The most difficult part) has been a whole new starting lineup," Carlee Fryberger said. "Just getting a feel for the new starters, that's probably the hardest thing."
There's been a learning curve for the new players, which was felt early in the season. But as the weeks have gone by and the wins began piling up, confidence has soared.
If COVID-19 does end up shutting the season down before the postseason, it can't take those confidence boosts or the enjoyment of those wins from the Charlo Vikings.
These memories are ones that they will hold on to forever, and no matter what happens, this is a special season.
"Each day could be your last day of volleyball, last day of school, so lets make it the best two hours we have of practice. Let's make it the best game we have," Volinkaty said. "I think they take that to heart."
