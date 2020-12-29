Huntley Project vs. Joliet

Huntley Project's Addison Hultgren (2) and Huntley Project's Josee Krum (11) try to block during 2019's Class B championship match against Joliet at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Miles Community College volleyball coach Chase Soennichsen announced Tuesday the signing of Huntley Project hitter Josee Krum for next season.

Krum was a second-team all-state selection as a senior, a year in which she helped the Red Devils to a second-place finish at the state tournament. She lettered for three seasons and was a member of Project’s 2018 and 2019 state championship teams.

Krum, who stands 5-foot-7, finished her senior season with 192 kills, 53 blocks and 29 aces, averaging 2.1 kills per set. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and an academic all-state selection as well.

Krum is the second Red Devil to join the Pioneers. MCC announced the signing of Macy Limberhand last week.

