BILLINGS — Miles Community College volleyball coach Chase Soennichsen announced Tuesday the signing of Huntley Project hitter Josee Krum for next season.
Krum was a second-team all-state selection as a senior, a year in which she helped the Red Devils to a second-place finish at the state tournament. She lettered for three seasons and was a member of Project’s 2018 and 2019 state championship teams.
Krum, who stands 5-foot-7, finished her senior season with 192 kills, 53 blocks and 29 aces, averaging 2.1 kills per set. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and an academic all-state selection as well.
Krum is the second Red Devil to join the Pioneers. MCC announced the signing of Macy Limberhand last week.
