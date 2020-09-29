BILLINGS — Nearly four weeks have passed since its state-record 101-match winning streak was snapped, and the Huntley Project volleyball team has effectively circled the wagons.
OK, so it’s only been a handful of victories; seven in a row, to be precise, after Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-11, 25-20 road sweep of Billings Central. But they’re wins nonetheless, and they serve as an example of coach Iona Stookey getting her message across to a young squad carrying the weight of expectations set by teams that came before them.
Following the win over the Rams, Stookey laughed when asked if her Red Devils are viewing their current run as the start of a new long streak.
“No. Not at all,” said Stookey, who has guided Project to three straight state titles and 12 championships overall since 2003. “Every time we step on the court we’ve got to decide that we want to get better than we were the last match.
“We’re young in some positions, so all we can do is ask them to try, and maybe get on them a little bit. They’re great kids and they listen. If you can get kids that listen and buy into what you’re selling I think things will happen.”
The Red Devils (8-1) dropped a five-set thriller to District 4B rival Joliet on Sept. 3, which marked the end of a streak that began at the start of the 2018 season and stands as the longest in state volleyball history.
For a program that graduated several seniors, the loss was a baptism by fire.
“That was pretty difficult,” admitted junior outside hitter Cearra Oblander, who had seven kills and seven digs to aid in Tuesday’s sweep.
But it didn’t faze them.
The Red Devils did what they do best against Central — keeping balls alive and benefiting from several unforced errors. From the service line, Project collected seven aces and didn’t commit an error.
It was the Devils’ second win over Central (4-2) this season, following a sweep that took place in Worden on Sept. 19.
And the Rams are no slouch of a program either, having won back-to-back Class A state titles in 2017 and 2018 and advancing to the championship match in each of the past four seasons. The Red Devils simply scored the crucial points when it mattered most.
“They never let the ball drop,” first-year Central coach Anita Foster said of Project’s efficiency. “As irritating as that is for me as a coach on this side of the net, at the end of the night I have to be like, ‘That was really amazing to watch.’
“I felt like at times there were signs of brilliance in our offense, and then there were times where they just got the best of us in terms of keeping the ball alive.”
Josie Hasler’s 12 kills led the way for the Red Devils. The team made 53 digs, with Macee Murphy and Kirra Ban combining for 25 of them. Murphy also had 21 assists.
Cindy Gray led the Rams with 10 kills while Maria Stewart dished out 22 assists. Grace Zeier had 14 of the team’s 37 digs, but the Rams failed to return balls over the net too many times to keep pace when the score was close.
“Just by keeping our serve in and making them set it up and let us play defense … right now I think that’s probably the strongest point of our game,” Stookey said.
The rematch between Huntley Project and Joliet — who also met in the state title match in Bozeman last season — is scheduled for Thursday night at the Red Devils’ gym.
Stookey said it’s a match that has been circled on the team’s calendar, though the players haven’t been looking too far ahead. Right now, they’re focused on themselves.
“I think they’re ready for us and we’re ready for them,” Stookey said. “It was a great match there. It went five, and in the fifth set it could have gone either way.”
“It will be another good game,” Oblander said. “We’ll come out more prepared this time than last time and know what to expect.
“We’re coming along good. We’re getting better each game and figuring out how to play with each other. We’re just going to try to get better each game and continue to progress.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.