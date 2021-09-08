BILLINGS — Iona Stookey knows what Macee Murphy is made of. The longtime Huntley Project volleyball coach has been working with Murphy ever since the now senior was just beginning grade school.
Stookey, a veteran of 36 seasons, 866 career wins (heading into this season) and 12 state championships, always has an eye out for future Red Devils, and even as a first-grader Murphy’s athleticism was noticeable.
So coach would work on the side with the youngster, priming Murphy to be the next standout setter in a long list of them in the Red Devils’ program.
Yes, Stookey knows what Murphy is made of. So what Stookey saw last spring left her with an empty feeling.
Murphy looked like the running wounded last May at the Class B state track and field meet in Laurel. Athletic tape went vertically from her right ankle up the front of her shin, almost to the knee, and two other strips of tape intersected perpendicularly across the length of tape. Her left thigh was heavily swathed in cohesive wrap, and the dressing went up and around her hips. Her left ankle was also taped.
Whatever was going on with her, it did not look comfortable. But Murphy was going to power through. In her mind, she can — and, more importantly, will — do whatever it takes. She finishes what she starts.
She’d made it through the 100-meter hurdles trials and finished 11th in the long jump on the meet’s first day.
The second day got off to a good start. Murphy, who was .01 of a second behind Manhattan’s Olleca Severson in the 100 hurdles qualifying the day before, raced to a first-place time of 15.73.
About 90 minutes later, buoyed by her earlier success, Murphy rounded the corner of the 300 hurdles in fine shape and had a good chance at a double win. Instead, coming down the stretch, Murphy slowed up in obvious pain, basically coasting to fifth place.
Later, she tried to compete in the triple jump, her final even of the meet. But she couldn’t even get down the runway. The injuries she’d been dealing with for some time, an avuncular stress fracture on the top of her left foot suffered during basketball season and a left hip flexor injury, probably the result of favoring her leg after the first injury, had won out.
Her body, and her will power, couldn’t take it anymore. What started as a hopeful shot to win three golds to help push her team to a title (the Red Devils wound up third), instead ended as a sort of personal loss. But it wasn’t for lack of trying.
“I honestly thought I was going to be able to do all my events,” Murphy said. “I was sore and hurting and stuff, but I never thought it’d get that bad and I’d be at the point of not being able to do all my events. I was just kind of defeated because I never thought of me not being able to finish state out.”
Stookey was in the stands that day. School had gotten out the day before the meet started, and with it being held down the interstate in Laurel, the volleyball coach took advantage of the rare opportunity to go as a spectator.
When Murphy slowed up, Stookey was left stunned. After all, Stookey knows what it takes to stop her setter.
“Just to watch that and watch her go through that, broke my heart for her,” Stookey said. “I don’t know if there was a dry eye in the stands.”
In that moment, Stookey had some doubt to whether Murphy would be back on the volleyball court in the fall. But there's another trait Murphy has: Resiliency.
After the state meet, Murphy was placed in a walking boot for the second time. (The first came during basketball season when she first injured her foot).
She got out of the boot just in time to hit the summer volleyball circuit. Though Murphy conceded she’s still not 100%, she played a full summer of volleyball, from team camps in Colorado to Florida.
Murphy isn’t about to let anything impede her senior season. She has designs to play college volleyball, and wants to see the team through to getting a shot at its fourth state championship in five years.
Stookey always tells her players their time will come but they’ll have to be patient. So Murphy diligently awaited her opportunity by playing back row on varsity her freshman and sophomore seasons, all the while watching and learning as Addy Hultgren wrapped up her illustrious career as a four-year starting setter.
“I knew I had to wait my time,” Murphy said. “I knew (Hultgren) was a better setter at the time, and that I needed to build my confidence up. So I just went along with the process.”
When Hultgren graduated the spring of 2020, the position belonged to Murphy. And, in just one year of starting there, Murphy hasn’t disappointed. She was named all-state last season, averaging 9.3 assists and 4.5 digs per set in helping the Red Devils to a state runner-up finish behind Joliet.
Stookey stores in her cell phone a photo of Murphy doing a jump-set in the seventh grade. Murphy’s elbows are nearly above the net, and she’s towering over her opponent, who is trying to defend the middle.
It’s an impressive scene, considering middle school nets are set at the same height as high school nets. Murphy’s vertical leap is 26 inches, and according to the volleyball recruiting guide published on the Next College Student Athlete web site, the average vertical of a setter is 18 to 19 inches.
It’s that leaping ability that allows the 5-foot-7 Murphy to remain in the lineup through all rotations. If a setter can’t also double as another pair of blocking hands at the net, coaches are prone to send in a sub when that position rotates to the front row. Stookey has no such concern about Murphy.
“I think she’s one of the best setters in the state, if not the best, and I’ve seen a lot of them,” Stookey said, listing players like Tennisen Hiller of Great Falls CMR and Billings West’s Addie Allen. “There’s some good setters out there, but I put her up there with the best of them.”
Stookey recalled former Project track coach Mike Smith telling her years ago that special athletes come around small schools once every 10 years. It’s the talent, yes, Smith would tell Stookey, but it’s also heart, grit and dedication. The measurable and the immeasurable.
Stookey puts Murphy in that classification. A once-in-a-decade athlete.
“She wanted to please everybody, she felt like she was letting everybody down,” Stookey said, taking us back to May. “She’s just that type of kid. She’s going to do it all.”
Or at the very least give it her all in the attempt.
